10 Cool Summer Pedicure Ideas That Would Make You Want to Flaunt Your Feet

In summer, we tend to wear open shoes, sit on the terrace at a cafe, and go to the beach. And a pedicure is a great addition to a summer look. But some people don't know what color to choose to paint their toenails. And we've got some cool ideas for pedicures. And in the bonus section, you'll find a pedicure design that is not recommended to be used under any circumstances, even if it's on trend.

Lavender pedicure

Purple color has become very popular lately. However, it’s best to refrain from painting your toenails with the dark shades of this color because they will look bruised. And it’s unlikely that anyone wants this effect. On the other hand, lavender color freshens up the look and looks chic with any summer outfit.

Glazed nails

Photo 2: "New Pedicure"

Photo 3: "Love chrome on my toenails. Looks so cute. 2 coats of ballerina with white/pink chrome powder."

Glitter nail polish on the toenails lasts for a very long time. But this coating is difficult to remove. And it sometimes looks not very aesthetically pleasing. Though, there is no need to give up glitter. While glitter is very much on trend right now, its more sheer and subtle versions look more beautiful than the chunky iridescent pieces! And the recent hit are glazed nails. They're called this way because they look like glazed donuts. Nails of this color look delicate, and they match beautifully with any outfit.

Nude colors

Photo 2: "Summer pedi and flip flops"

Many people appreciate the dark gray color for pedicure, because it is neutral, it can be worn all year round. But it can make tanned skin appear ashy and ill-maintained. Instead of gray, it's better to opt for colors that are close to the skin tone, for example, pink, peach, or beige.

Neon colors

Photo 2: "First time I tried a neon pedicure. I think I fell in love."

Many people like white color on the toenails, because it is perfect for summer. However, too many people use it now, and it looks quite simple. To add a touch of variety, try neon shades - they look cool on tanned skin.

Hearts

The combination of red hearts and a light background is a win-win. It might seem that this design is good for Valentine's Day only, but a summer pedicure with this pattern will look luxurious, cute and romantic.

Mermaid

"Rainbow fish pedi from a few weeks ago"

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with your pedicure. Nails resembling fish scales seem to be created specifically for the beach and sea waves. This option, of course, is for the brave, but it looks eye-catching anyway.

Metallic

Metallic shades are the hottest trend of this year. Silver shoes, gold skirts and other metallic clothing have taken over the runways. But why not try this trend in a pedicure? If this idea seems too bold, you can try the metallic coating only for one nail, and paint the rest of the toenails with a neutral color.

Sky blue color

We are used to the idea that the classic color for a pedicure is red or burgundy. However, it doesn't always look good because it can emphasize the age-related changes in your feet. The sky blue color, on the other hand, can freshen up your look, and it's also on trend this year.

Animal print

"Are my leopard print toes okay?"

Accurate animal prints add rhythm to the look. But you can start small, for example, with a leopard toenail design. It looks gorgeous. Other animal prints, like zebra, giraffe, snake, will also work.

Flowers and fruit

Photo 1: "Soft green pedi"

Photo 2: "My summer gel toe art"

Toe art will probably never go out of fashion. You can do a pedicure with flowers - it will look cute and romantic. Fruit drawn on the toenails look fresh and summery. And abstractions look simple, but chic.

Bonus: Under no circumstances should you ever do a French pedicure.

Experts do not recommend doing a French pedicure, where the top edge of the nail is highlighted. On the hands, it is acceptable, but not on the feet. Outgrown nails look ungroomed, as if you forgot to cut them, and they are about to start touching the floor. And a strip of white color seems to emphasize the overgrown edge.