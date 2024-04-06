10 Creepy Stories That Will Make You Want to Look Back and Turn the Lights On

Most of us love a good scare and enjoy the thrill of the unknown. Even simple stories on the Internet can send shivers down our spines. These 10 stories will make you double-check your surroundings and reach for the light switch. Beware, some of them are truly bone-chilling.

1.

In my childhood home, I would often hear touch typing coming from the computer downstairs early in the mornings. I didn’t think much of it at first — my parents worked from home, and it wouldn’t be uncommon to wake up in the morning to hear Mum typing away at the computer. One day I got up and called out to Mum, assuming she was down there working, as I could hear typing. No answer. No one was down there at all. I was sure I heard typing. This began happening regularly. I figured I was so used to hearing typing from downstairs that I was hearing things that weren’t there, so I didn’t mention anything to anyone. This happened on and off over a period of 6 months. The sound of fast typing and fast, furious clicking of a mouse, as if someone was frustrated. One morning, I was eating my breakfast when I heard Mum at the top of the stairs call out to me, «You’re not down there on that computer already?!» I froze and ran out to her. I was amazed she had heard it too; she was convinced she could hear typing, yet no one was down there. I told her about all the times I’d been hearing it, and then my sister opened up about hearing it regularly too when no one was down there. I wasn’t crazy after all. I set out to try to catch whatever was causing it and to try to discover a rational explanation for it. I’d sprint out of my bedroom, to the top of the stairs where I was able to look down into the room to see if anyone was at the computer, but very time I got there it stopped. Maccas75 / Reddit

2.

My dad was in our living room napping on the couch while my mom was in the kitchen cooking. No one else was home. Suddenly, he woke up and shouted for my mom in a very loud, agitated voice. Clearly angry with her, «Beverly! Don’t do that! Don’t EVER do that again!» She ran into the room, alarmed, and asked what he was talking about, and he said, «Don’t do that. Don’t walk past me like that in that long, black wig.» AllTheCheesecake / Reddit

3.

When I was in uni I lived by myself, it was a nice little studio unit behind a house in a fairly decent area. I would honestly think nothing of walking places at night, there was a 24-hour MacDonald’s and a 7-Eleven that I would walk to, often between 12 am to 3 am since I was a massive night owl. One day after finishing an essay at about 2 in the morning, I was hungry but didn’t anything to cook, so I decided to walk down to the 7-Eleven and grab a pie or something. As soon as I opened my door I was overcome by a suffocating feeling of fear, my heart started pounding, I started shaking. Telling myself that this was ridiculous, I walked out to the street with the intent to still go, but that was as far as I got. I was terrified for no reason that I could understand, but no less intensely despite that. I ran back inside and ate dry cereal. Later the next day, I heard about a group of guys that were causing havoc down near the intersection at the 7-Eleven. Even though I can’t explain it, I’m convinced something bad would have happened to me that night if I had ignored that feeling and gone anyway. vivian_lake / Reddit

4.

When I was a teenager, I was home alone one weekend and I was sleeping in my parent’s room since there was a TV in there. Sometime around 2 am, I felt like I was being stared at, from the direction of the hallway. I looked up, and I saw a shadow person looking at me. It was a pure man-shaped black mass, and I could see him in the dark hallway. We looked at each other for probably 5 seconds, and then it turned and walked down the hall, a few seconds later I heard a loud crash. When I woke up the next morning, I walked down the hall to the bathroom and noticed a mirror that was fallen off the wall and was shattered. My family still doesn’t believe me, but I know what happened. nessag / Reddit

5.

My friend told me about something that happened to her when she was about 8 or 9. She was walking home from school and got her key out to let herself in to the house. Her single mum worked and came home later on weekdays. As she reached up to put her key in the door, her mum opened it, in a dressing gown, having left home sick. Instead of greeting her, she looked straight past my friend and immediately said, «Who are you?» My friend turned around and a man in a long coat hurried back down the path and down the street. Being ill that day had potentially saved her daughter from something horrible happening to her. Pterodactyl_eyes / Reddit

6.

A friend of mine is kind of a nature nerd, so she goes out on these long hikes and camps for a few days, by herself. So one time she does this and returns safe and sound. Nothing happened. She gets her disposable camera developed, and there are three pictures of her sleeping in her tent. ol2pump / Reddit

7.

Woke up one night around 1 am and heard the shower was on. I thought it was my brother, he works night shifts, so thought he had come home late and was in the shower. It went on for about half an hour until I got up and went to see what he was doing. No one was in the shower, my brother wasn’t home yet, I was the only one in the house. Still to this day, I have no idea how it turned on or who did it. designerlogic / Reddit

8.

My aunt fell asleep on her couch one night and my uncle was asleep upstairs. She woke up around 12 am to a random man staring at her while she slept. He said, «The guy upstairs was sound asleep.» Meaning he came in, saw my aunt on the couch, looked around, saw my uncle asleep upstairs, and then sat there and watched. She told him to leave, and somehow by the will of god he left. He slid in through the back door. Unknown author / Reddit

9.

I was around 10 y. o. I was at school, but my mum told me she was thinking of taking me to the doctors in the afternoon. Lunchtime and I’m in the dining hall when the office woman told me there was a taxi outside for me and I needed to go. I assumed my mum booked it for me, as she can’t drive. I cleared up my stuff and got my bag. Just about to leave when I remembered my jacket in my classroom. I rush to get and head out for the taxi. The office woman tells me I’m too late and the taxi had gone without me. I just went back to class but panicking my mum would be angry at me. School finishes and my mum is waiting for me at the gates. I burst into tears, apologizing for missing the taxi and thinking I was in big trouble. She never ordered a taxi and had no clue what I was talking about. No-one ever found out who ordered the taxi, or who the driver was. funkster80 / Reddit

10.

I was driving home around dusk. Headlights were on, but there was still some daylight. On the shoulder of the highway, two kids were walking. There were no other cars, so I moved over a bit just to be safe. As I passed them, one of them turned her head to look at me. I watched them, a bit creeped out by two kids walking along an empty highway. As I passed them, I glanced at my sideview mirror to keep an eye on them, and they were gone. A quick glance over my shoulder showed an empty highway. the_owl_syndicate / Reddit