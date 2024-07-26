“Handsome Young Man”: Prince George’s New Pic Sparks a Wave of Admiration From Fans

Prince George is another year older! Royal fans are amazed at how mature he appears in a new birthday photograph taken by his mother, Princess Kate.

Prince George turned 11. To celebrate, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photograph of their eldest, writing on social media, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” The black-and-white photo shows him in a suit.

People can’t believe how much he resembles his dad. Hundreds quickly commented, with one saying, “A handsome young man! He takes after his dad, so alike.”

“Looking like his dad,” added another. Someone else commented, “Looking so grown up and so like his father. Happy Birthday, Prince George.” Another person suggested he looks like the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, writing, “Happy birthday, Your Highness. There’s a resemblance to your great-great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.”