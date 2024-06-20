Prince Louis Steals the Show During Royal Appearance, but People Focused on One Detail

While most of the world focused on his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, making her first public appearance in almost six months, six-year-old Prince Louis stole the show with his hilarious facial expressions, raising many smiles. However, some people noticed something unusual in his behavior.

Six-year-old Prince Louis was with his family at King Charles' birthday parade in London on June 15. While they watched from the Major General's Office, he quickly charmed everyone online. Prince Louis, wearing his usual outfit of shorts with knee socks, a blazer, and a tie, rode in a horse-drawn carriage with Princess Kate and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during the procession through London. They traveled in the Glass Coach to stay dry in the gloomy weather.

After the event, many pics and videos started circulating depicting Prince Louis's funny behavior. There was a clip of nine-year-old Princess Charlotte showing her youngest brother how to stand for the national anthem. First, she stood up straight herself and then told Prince Louis to do the same, keeping his arms stiff by his side. In another video, Prince Louis was seen playing with curtain cords as he eagerly waited to join his family on the balcony for their appearance.

However, a funny clip posted on X showed Prince Louis swaying his hips and dancing to the band's music. But while his mom, Kate Middleton, found his moves amusing, his older sister, Princess Charlotte, didn't seem as impressed, and many people noticed it.



The nine-year-old princess, acting as the responsible older sister, seemed to tell Louis to "stop" during their exchange. This adorable sibling interaction added a lighthearted moment to the event, delighting royal watchers and social media users alike.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/East News