Princess Catherine Pays Heartfelt Message to Prince William After Her First Public Appearance

After returning to the public eye for the first time since announcing her cancer battle, Princess Catherine shared a beach day photo of Prince William with their kids. The Princess paid a special tribute, and people quickly reacted to it.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, captured a heartfelt moment of Prince William with their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. On Sunday, June 16, this charming photo was shared on the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The post featured a sweet caption from their children: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day.”

The Princess of Wales shows William with his arms around their three kids on a Norfolk beach. This comes a day after she started easing back into public life following her cancer treatment. She made a public appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony. During the event, she viewed the proceedings from a window with her children before returning to the palace to watch the RAF fly-past alongside the King, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Just ahead of the Trooping the Colour event, Kate shared on Instagram on June 14: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” the princess wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.” The princess said her treatment is ongoing and will continue “for a few more months,” adding, “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”