“She Is So Skinny”, Princess Catherine Deemed Unrecognizable in New Unseen Pic

People couldn’t tell it was Princess Catherine in this new picture that popped up. Some were like, “Wait, is that really her?” and noticed she looked a bit different. But others were just sending her love and good vibes, especially considering the tough health condition she’s going through.

Stephen Lock / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

Duffryn Mawr Country House, a bed and breakfast in Wales, got royal fans buzzing with a recent social media post. They shared a never-before-seen photo of Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posing with the B&B’s staff. “It’s been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!” the bed and breakfast’s team captioned the post. The B&B team couldn’t help but gush about how kind and friendly the couple were during their stay.

GEORGE ROGERS/SIPA/East News

During their visit, Prince William and Kate had a good time with locals, enjoying pizza from a food van called Little Dragon Pizza while chatting. Kate showed interest in how the pizza dough was made and talked about making pizza at home with her kids.



A photo taken before they left shows them wearing the same clothes they wore during their visit to Aberfan on April 28, 2023.

IAN VOGLER/AFP/East News Annette Everson day ago For Pete's sake, she has cancer, she's getting treatment. She's bound to look different and skinny. Stop all the judging and just wish her and all the family all the best. I defy anyone to show someone who doesn't look different with cancer - - Reply

However, some who saw the pics doubted if it was really Princess Catherine. One person commented, “Where is Princess Catherine?,” while another asked, “Is that Kate?” Another person mistook her for the Princess of Wales but expressed concern, saying, “Kate looks so thin.” Someone else wrote, “She looks good. Maybe a little pale & thin, but she’s been through a lot these past several months”, or another one: “She is so skinny.”

Comments poured in, with some people saying things like, “Nothing like her,” and another noting the Princess didn’t look happy, writing, “Looking happy and being happy are two different things.” However, there were more optimistic fans as well. One fan wrote, “I can’t wait till we see her out and about again. I just love her so much. Queen of all queens to be.” Another person, sadly wrote: “Happy before she knew what was coming.”

