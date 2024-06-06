“Kate Looks So Thin,” Princess Catherine’s Unseen Pic Unveiled — Fans Can’t Recognize Her

Royal fans went crazy with excitement and curiosity when a rare photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales popped up. The picture kicked off debates about whether it was real and unleashed a storm of comments on Princess Catherine’s look, style, and choice of getaway, adding even more buzz.

On April 27, 2024, Duffryn Mawr Country House, a bed and breakfast in Wales, caused a stir among royal fans with a social media post. They shared a never-before-seen photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William, posing with the B&B’s staff. The caption revealed that the royal couple had stayed there for a night a year ago during their visit to The Brecon Beacons. “It’s been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!” the bed and breakfast’s team captioned the post. “We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here.”

During their stay, the Prince and Princess took part in local activities and visited Dowlais Rugby Club to meet community members. Locals enjoyed pizza from the Little Dragon Pizza Van and a chat with the royals. Peter Morris, the pizza place owner, recalled how Kate asked if they made their own dough and shared that she and her children loved making their own. The image showed the lovely royals wearing the same outfits they wore during their visit to Aberfan on April 28, 2023, suggesting they posed for the picture on the morning of their departure.

A publication shared a photo of the bed and breakfast on Facebook, and fans weren’t convinced it was Princess Catherine. One person commented, “That doesn’t look like Kate,” and another asked, “Is that Kate?” Meanwhile, someone else who saw the picture on Facebook thought it was the Princess of Wales but was worried, saying, “Kate looks so thin.” Another one wrote: “For some reason, this does not look like Kate, not to me anyway.”

Comments poured in, with some people saying things like, “Nothing like her,” and another noting the Princess didn’t look happy, writing, “Looking happy and being happy are two different things.” However, there were more optimistic fans as well. One fan wrote, “I can’t wait till we see her out and about again. I just love her so much. Queen of all queens to be.” Another person, commenting on the same photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), cryptically said, “This.Makes.It.Worse.” Another fan echoed this sentiment, noting, “This makes things look more suspicious. Just stop.” The skepticism from some royal fans stemmed from the fact that Princess Catherine hasn’t taken on any public duties this year.

