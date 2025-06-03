I Refused to Let My Stepdaughter Eat Meat, This is My House

Hi Bright Side,





No meat is allowed in my home. My stepdaughter, 14, started to defy me and refuses to be vegan. I said, “My house, my rules! Don’t come here if you’re not happy!” My husband was quiet. At 3 a.m., my son, 7, came to me trembling.

Imagine my horror when I found out that my husband went to my son’s room, kissed him goodbye, and then left.

I checked the closet, and he had taken his clothes, packed his things. I called, and he said that he needs to be away from me for some time. He called me a “monster” and said that this house is also my stepdaughter’s house, and I have no right to impose anything on her.

I still think that I didn’t do anything wrong here. My stepdaughter is spoiled, and I have the right to impose any rule I want in my own home.

Do you think I was wrong to act this way?

Trish