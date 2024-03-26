This Is the Reason Catherine, Princess of Wales, Was Alone in Her Cancer Announcement Video

After much guessing, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has finally shared why she’s been away: she’s fighting cancer and gearing up for chemotherapy. Her news hit the world hard, especially with 3 royals now battling cancer, something we rarely hear about. In case you haven’t seen it, Kate opened up about her diagnosis on March 22, sitting on a bench in a heart-wrenching video, updating everyone on her situation.

Many people online were upset that her husband, Prince William, wasn’t by her side, holding her hand as she shared her news with the world. But experts say there might be a simple explanation for why she was alone.

According to body language expert Judi James, Kate’s video showed her determination and strength. The expert mentioned that Kate sitting alone was a sign of her bravery. She explained that despite seeming fragile, there were clear signs of her inner strength and determination in her body language, calling it one of the bravest speeches given by a royal.