Catherine, Princess of Wales, Returns to Work on Special Project Amid Surgery Recovery: Details Explained

Kate Middleton has been busy with her charity work, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Kensington Palace. This comes after it was announced a few months ago that the Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery. Here’s everything we know.

Kate Middleton is back to work, albeit from home.

Following her abdominal surgery in January, the Princess of Wales took a step back from royal duties. However, she has been actively involved in overseeing a U.K. study commissioned and funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. This study aimed to test the feasibility of a new baby behavior observation tool.

A spokesperson from the Palace stated to the Telegraph newspaper on March 21, «The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process.»

She must be very busy now.

The 10-month study concluded with «overwhelmingly positive» results, according to the Institute of Health Visiting, which conducted the trial. On March 21, the group reported their findings. They researched the effectiveness of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) and its shorter version, the m-ADBB, in evaluating infants’ social behaviors during routine health visits. Results showed that the health workers who participated in the study rated both training programs highly and acquired «additional knowledge and skills» for explaining their observations.

Kate has always been passionate about research and philanthropy related to children, especially since she shares three kids, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5), with her husband, Prince William. In 2021, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, building on her Early Years charitable initiative that she debuted two years earlier.

The Palace previously mentioned that Kate wouldn’t return to public duties until after Easter following her surgery in January.

The Palace, which had previously stated that the princess was unlikely to resume public duties until after Easter following her surgery in January, provided a brief update amidst ongoing discussions about Kate’s recovery and activities. Despite her absence from the public eye, there have been occasional sightings, such as a couple resembling Kate and William photographed at a farm shop in Windsor on March 16.

Despite recovering from surgery, Kate Middleton remains dedicated to her charitable work, even from home. Recent sightings with William show she’s on the mend. This latest update about Kate comes after major news and photo agencies removed an official, edited picture of her and the kids, released by Kensington Palace, citing that it did not meet their editorial standards. In response, Kate issued a rare statement, which we covered in another article.

