Drone Captures Pictures of Untouched Tribes Who Live In Complete Isolation of The World

G. Miranda’s stunning photographs, commissioned by Survival International, provide a unique insight into the isolated lives of different uncontacted tribes around the globe. From the mysterious Sentinelese people of North Sentinel Island, India, to the indigenous tribes of the Amazon near Brazil’s Javari River valley, these images offer a mesmerizing aerial perspective.

An enchanting compilation video, posted on Death Island Expeditions’ YouTube channel in 2018, has amassed over 3.5 million views, spotlighting these isolated settlements and their residents. Watch as tribe members, equipped with traditional bows and arrows, gaze inquisitively at the hovering drones, providing a poignant glimpse into their unspoiled realm.

Enthralled viewers on YouTube expressed deep astonishment at the significant contrast between their lives and those of the tribespeople. One commenter remarked, «It blows my mind how different our lives are. The fact that they don’t even know about the existence of grocery stores, factories, phones, social media, everything that makes our society what it is. It’s so surreal.»

Nevertheless, these isolated tribes are currently facing threats and require protection.

FUNAI, Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, plays a crucial role in crafting policies regarding indigenous tribes, and their participation in capturing drone footage underscores their dedication to safeguarding these cultures. While some imagery dates back to 2008, as reported by Survival International, the significance of these visuals remains timeless, as emphasized by uncontacted tribes expert José Carlos dos Reis Meirelles Júnior. He stressed the urgent need to shield these tribes from external threats, such as illegal logging activities encroaching from Peru. «We did the overflight to show their houses, to show they are there, to show they exist,» he stated.

There are between 100 and 200 uncontacted tribes in the world.

Legal protections make it difficult to accurately estimate the total number of uncontacted tribes, but figures from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in the UN and the non-profit group Survival International suggest there are between 100 and 200 uncontacted tribes, totaling up to 10,000 individuals. The majority of uncontacted peoples are located in South America, particularly in northern Brazil, where the Brazilian government and National Geographic estimate between 77 and 84 tribes reside. Information about uncontacted peoples primarily comes from encounters with neighboring indigenous communities and aerial footage.