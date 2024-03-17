A Drone Shot Rare Photos of Secluded People Who Are Completely Out of Touch With the World

G. Miranda’s stunning images, taken for Survival International, provide a unique peek into the isolated lives of different uncontacted tribes around the globe. From the mysterious Sentinelese in North Sentinel Island, India, to the Amazonian tribes near Brazil’s Javari River valley bordering Peru, these photos offer a fascinating aerial view.

A mesmerizing compilation video shared on Death Island Expeditions’ YouTube channel in 2018, has garnered over 3.5 million views, showcasing these remote settlements and their inhabitants. Witness tribespeople, armed with traditional bows and arrows, gazing curiously at the hovering drones, offering poignant insight into their untouched world.

Captivated viewers on YouTube expressed profound astonishment at the vast disparity between their lives and those of these tribespeople. One commenter marveled, «It blows my mind how different our lives are. The fact that they don’t even know about the existence of grocery stores, factories, phones, social media, everything that makes our society what it is. It’s so surreal.»

However, these untouched tribes are now in danger and need protection.

FUNAI, Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, plays a pivotal role in formulating policies concerning indigenous tribes, and their involvement in capturing drone footage underscores their commitment to preserving these cultures. While some imagery dates back to 2008, as reported by Survival International, the significance of these visuals remains timeless, as emphasized by uncontacted tribes expert José Carlos dos Reis Meirelles Júnior. He highlighted the urgent need to protect these tribes from external threats, such as illegal logging activities encroaching from Peru. «We did the overflight to show their houses, to show they are there, to show they exist,» he said.

A film has also been released. The Mission, a poignant documentary directed by Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss, sheds light on the tragic fate of American missionary John Allen Chau. His ill-fated attempt to make contact with the Sentinelese people in 2018 resulted in his untimely demise, symbolizing the delicate balance between curiosity and respect for these isolated communities.