I Won’t Give Up My Vacation Just Because My Sister Chose to Be a Single Mom

Hi Bright Side,

I’ve been planning my dream vacation to Europe for months. Just a day before the trip, my sister showed up at my door. She asked me to look after her 3-year-old because he had gotten sick—and she couldn’t miss work. “Family comes before having fun,” she told me firmly. So, without warning her, I nodded politely, told her I’d think about it—and booked myself a hotel near the airport.

That night, I packed my suitcase as planned and left before sunrise without saying a word. I turned off my phone before boarding and didn’t check messages until I landed in Paris. There were over twenty missed calls and a long string of texts from her, ranging from confusion to pure anger. She said I was selfish and irresponsible, and that “real family shows up when it’s inconvenient.” But no one had “shown up” for me when I worked two jobs to afford this trip or when I spent years putting everyone else’s needs ahead of mine.