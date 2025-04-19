8 Celebrities Who Shocked the World With Their Recent Makeovers

Fans were quick to praise her “glow up,” with many commenting that her “divine beauty is beyond description!” One admirer even noted, “Words cannot describe how truly happy I am for you! You are resilient and a shining star! Thank you for sharing your life with us, and never stop acting. Cinema needs you! You are an icon and your story will be talked about for generations, no doubt!”

Though some fans doubted the authenticity of her transformation, “LiLo, who is your surgeon?” Others pointed out that she looked “better with all the freckles visible,” and they “really loved the ginger hair.”