An Artist Redesigns Disney Characters to Fit Today’s Beauty Standards

Yudie, the artist behind the TikTok account @vanotyarts, has taken the internet by storm with her unique redesigns of Disney characters according to current beauty standards. Her creative "glow-ups" have captivated millions, blending familiar faces with modern aesthetics. One of her most viral videos, a stunning reimagining of Rapunzel, has amassed an impressive 17 million views, sparking discussions about how our perceptions of beauty have evolved.

1. Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Belle’s iconic blue peasant dress from Beauty and the Beast reflects the fashion of France’s past, with its simple design and apron, as well as her classic hairstyle, which has a vintage charm. To modernize her look, the artist reimagined Belle’s hair as long and straight, suggesting how it might appear if she lived today. In addition, her outfit was updated by removing the apron and opting for a sleek, all-blue dress, giving Belle a fresh, contemporary feel while still honoring the original essence of her character.

2. Rapunzel (Tangled)

Tangled is set in the 1780s, and while Rapunzel’s dress nods to the fashion of the era with its big shoulders and corset, the design isn’t entirely accurate to the time. The artist modernized her look by giving her a stylish, updated hairstyle and adding subtle accents to her shoulders, allowing her to show more skin than would have been typical for that period. This creative interpretation blends historical influence with a fresh, contemporary touch, offering a design that feels visually appealing while loosely connected to the past.

3. Elsa (Frozen II)

While Elsa’s look in Frozen II already feels quite modern, the artist decided to give her a fresh update by changing her hairstyle. She gave Elsa a “glow up” by opting for a trendy short haircut, which adds a contemporary edge to her appearance.

4. Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Ariel’s pink dress in The Little Mermaid draws inspiration from typical design patterns of the 1830s, particularly with its high neckline and dramatically large sleeves. While the voluminous sleeves are stunning on her, the artist reimagined Ariel’s look for a modern twist by giving her a short tank top instead. Additionally, though her big, voluminous hair mirrors a style that’s making a comeback today, the artist suggests that straight hair would lend a more contemporary vibe, balancing Ariel’s vintage-inspired gown with a fresh, updated hairstyle.

5. Cinderella (Cinderella)

Cinderella’s classic hairstyle is known for its soft, curvy waves, but in her modern “glow up,” the artist opted for sleek, straight hair to give her a fresh, contemporary look. Along with this updated hairstyle, Cinderella now wears two earrings in each ear, adding a trendy touch that brings her style firmly into the present day. These subtle changes transform her traditional appearance, aligning her with modern fashion trends.

6. Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

When it comes to Ariel’s wedding gown, the original design features iconic, voluminous sleeves that are unforgettable. However, the artist reimagined the dress with a modern twist, replacing the large sleeves with delicate, transparent ones adorned with sparkly details, giving the gown a fresh and cute vibe. Ariel’s hair was also updated, now styled in an elegant updo with a lower veil, which adds a touch of sophistication. The heavier makeup further enhances her new look, giving Ariel a more contemporary and polished appearance for her big day.

7. Anna (Frozen II)

Frozen II is set in 1840-1850, and Anna’s style is heavily influenced by traditional Norwegian folk wear, which is beautifully reflected in her clothing. While her original look is wonderfully designed, the artist found a way to make Anna feel more modern by giving her a playful pigtail hairstyle and adding a trendy choker necklace. These small changes offer a fun, updated twist to Anna’s character, blending her historical roots with a fresh, contemporary look that aligns with current fashion trends.

8. Jasmine (Aladdin)

For Jasmine, the artist enhanced her look by giving her a bolder, heavier makeup style. This updated version includes a sultry smokey eye and thicker, more defined eyelashes, which add drama and intensity to her already striking appearance.

9. Mulan (Mulan)

We’ve always admired Mulan’s outfits, but the artist gave her a bold new twist that transforms her look. This modern update includes a striking sleeve tattoo, adding a fierce, edgy vibe to her character. Along with the tattoo, the artist lengthened Mulan’s hair, giving her a more dramatic and commanding presence.

10. Moana (Moana)

Last but not least, Moana also received a stunning makeover that highlights her natural beauty. The artist preserved her gorgeous hair texture while giving her a stylish, contemporary hairstyle with braids that enhances her vibrant personality. Additionally, a beautifully designed tattoo on her arm adds a touch of charm and significance to her look, reflecting her strong connection to her heritage and culture.