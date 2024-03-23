Nicole Kidman’s Latest Photos Cause a Stir as Some Deem Them Inappropriate for a 56 Y.O.

When it comes to appearing flawless in front of a camera, few stars can match the elegance and grace of Nicole Kidman. The 56-year-old actress recently participated in one of her most revealing photoshoots yet. While many fans praised her, others raised eyebrows.

The actress embarked on a daring photoshoot for ELLE’s April 2024 Impact Issue, showcasing bold poses that exude her confidence and power. Kidman showcased her toned physique and well-defined muscles predominantly in black and edgy outfits. Her hair was styled in a slicked-back manner, adding to the dramatic effect, complemented by dark eye makeup.

In the interview that accompanies the photoshoot, Nicole expresses her joy about her current state in life, highlighting the fulfillment she derives from her relationships. She noted, ’’I have a very full life with people that I love. I’m raising daughters. I’m a wife, I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people.’’

The photos rapidly went viral as numerous admirers praised Nicole’s natural beauty and undeniable allure. They quickly gathered over 100k likes after she posted them on her Instagram. Fans wrote that she is ’’Always relevant and always a stunner!!’’ and described Kidman as ’’Iconic and Phenomenal.’’

That said, the photos also left the internet divided as some people deemed that they weren’t really appropriate for her age. One person commented, ’’She is so desperate to hang on to her youth [...] Just be yourself. You’ve achieved so much in your field. Why not just slow down, raise your daughters [...]’’ Another noted, ’’She would not have done this ad in her 20s [...]’’ And a third added, ’’Desperate to prove she’s still got it as her 60th birthday draws closer [...]’’