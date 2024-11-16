12 People Who Didn’t See the Twist Coming Until It Hit

Curiosities
13 hours ago

Life often keeps its biggest surprises hidden until we least expect them. Though these twists aren’t always welcome—and can sometimes be downright devastating—they ultimately teach us valuable lessons, building our resilience and wisdom. Today’s stories are from people who experienced shocking, unsettling, or heartbreaking moments and had the courage to share them with millions online.

  • A week ago, an agitated woman got into my taxi, she hysterically said, “Get me home fast, my husband is cheating!” When we arrived, she was shivering and kept begging me to come up for support. I reluctantly agreed. Once we got inside, her face changed — she turned to me and started to laugh, even though moments earlier her face had been covered in tears.
    Then, she vanished. I was terrified to find three huge, muscular men with menacing expressions standing in front of me. One demanded my wallet, while another took my car keys. Terrified and realizing I couldn’t fight back alone, I stayed silent and did as they asked. They took my car and money and left.
    Later, I went to the police. They checked the address, and it turned out the apartment was an Airbnb rented with fake names, making them impossible to trace. That day, I was robbed—but I learned a big lesson: never to trust anyone blindly, even a seemingly helpless woman in tears.
  • My mother told me I had to pay $75 a month for my phone since it wasn’t paid off. A year later, I realized it was paid off. I told her it was paid off, and she says, “Oh no, you’re paying for your service!” Seems legit.
    Two months later, I find out we’re on a family plan, and she’s just taking the money. © walphin45 / Reddit
  • While in high school, I was walking through a park, and a woman was walking my way. As soon as we passed each other, she says, “You dropped something.” I turn around, and she’s holding a gold necklace. I told her it’s not mine; she says it’s not hers, but agrees that we both found it and I can give her $50 to keep it.
    I think to myself that it’s worth a lot more, so I give her $50, just to get home and get scolded by my dad for falling for stuff like this. Turns out it’s a well-known scam, and I paid $50 for a cheap metal necklace. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • In Rome, a man selling flowers starts offering me and my friends one. He tells us all how we’re pretty, etc., and says he’ll give us roses for free. We take them, and he offers to take our picture. He takes one of our phones, snaps a picture, and we start to leave.
    Then he starts saying that this is how he makes his living, and really he’s losing money, so we should pay him for the roses. We feel bad and give him a little money. Right after, some guy marches over, starts yelling at the man for giving his wife a flower, and shoves it back at him. © harleymeenen / Reddit
  • I was playing hide and seek at my best friend’s house and found an awesome spot under his parents' bed. When I looked to the side, I saw a human foot, with a calf attached, wearing a shoe and everything. I felt my soul leave my body, made up some excuse, and ran home. Turns out his mom wore a prosthetic leg—I didn’t know until my parents mentioned it a while later. © harleycurnow / Reddit
  • In the late 50s or early 60s, some guy came into my grandpa’s shop selling color TVs out of the back of a truck. The family had never had a color TV, and the price was way less than what a store charged, so he bought one.
    He excitedly brought it home, plugged it in, and turned it on. Black and white. He played with the knobs and antenna, but nothing. No color. Turns out the guy took a bunch of old black-and-white TVs, slapped a rainbow sticker on them, and sold them as color. © Jealous-Network-8852 / Reddit
  • After work, my boyfriend was on his way back home when it was raining hard. A guy stopped him, showed him a picture of a man, and told my boyfriend that this guy had recently passed away, and they were collecting money for his funeral.
    My boyfriend felt bad, obviously, and gave him about $20. Five years later, I was with him when a guy stopped him again (he wasn’t sure if it was the same guy because he’d forgotten what he looked like), showed him the same picture of the “dead” guy, and told the same story. My boyfriend had the betrayed look on his face. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I had a sleepover at my best friend’s house when I was about 12. In the middle of the night, after we’d fallen asleep, he wakes up and starts screaming that his head is going to explode. It wasn’t a bad dream; he kept going, just screaming, crying, and thrashing around. His parents wake up, scoop him up, and rush him to the hospital.
    Turns out he’d just never had a headache before, and his first was apparently a doozy. © PM_S***k / Reddit
  • I posted about my missing cat on Craigslist. A day later, I got a text from a number saying they found my cat. I was so, so happy. I asked for a location, a pic, anything. But they claimed their phone was "acting weird" and the camera was broken.
    I called the number and got a Google Voice message. I looked it up, and the number was from five states away. They never tried to contact me again.
    I didn’t lose any money, so I guess I wasn’t really scammed, but for an hour, I was filled with false hope. I never found my cat. © Triangle_Graph / Reddit
  • I bought some jewelry from a store on Instagram. I had DM'd customers who had received their products before, and they graciously sent me photos and proof of them getting their packages. I purchased after doing as much research as possible as well.
    It's been a year and a half, and the package still hasn’t arrived. They stopped replying to my emails after about the fourth month and would delete all comments on their page related to "missing packages." © Unknown author / Reddit
  • The first time meeting my boyfriend's family, who live in another country, we stayed in his old attic bedroom. In the middle of the night, he reaches over and shakes me awake. "Huh?" I mumble, and he says, "Shhh... be very still... I think there is someone else in the house."
    I lay motionless, thinking that someone has broken in, and my life is in danger, listening to the sounds of the old creaky attic, convinced every gust of wind is a footstep. He puts his arm around my head, covering my ears. I don’t move for hours in fear... until I hear him snoring.
    And that was the night I discovered, for the first time, he talks in his sleep. © ifyoudothemath / Reddit
  • I was trying to renew my car registration online and was in a hurry. I clicked through everything really fast, and since my name, address, credit card number, etc., were saved in my browser, it autofilled most items, so I didn’t really need to read any of it.
    After I paid, I got a strange confirmation email saying I could download the PDF guide about car registration that I bought. I retraced my steps, and it turns out I clicked an ad on the car registration page that redirected me to a site that looked exactly like the one I was on, but was actually just a page to buy this PDF guide.
    It was obviously preying on people like me who didn’t carefully read the whole page and blindly clicked on the "renew now" icon. © Unknown author / Reddit

If you’re craving more chilling tales filled with eerie twists and unexpected turns, this collection is just what you need.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads