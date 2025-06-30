I Won’t Let My MIL Exclude Me for Not Having Kids

Hi Bright Side,

I (35) have no kids. My MIL calls me “defective” for it. At the family gathering, she gave everyone expensive gifts—except me. “I don’t buy gifts for failures,” she laughed. I stayed quiet. But later, without warning anyone, I stood up during dessert and announced that I was eight weeks pregnant.

The room went completely silent. My MIL, Patricia, turned white as a sheet and dropped her fork. My husband, David, stared at me in shock—we’d agreed to wait until the second trimester to tell anyone.

I calmly said, “Patricia, I guess you’ll need to buy me a gift next year since I won’t be a ’failure’ anymore. Unless, of course, you have other reasons for treating me poorly.” Then I sat back down and continued eating my dessert like nothing happened.