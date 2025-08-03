20 Creators Who Turned Old Junk Into Real Treasures

Many of us have old, unwanted or damaged things that are destined for the landfill. But there are craftsmen, for whom the remaking of things becomes a real art. In their hands, old furniture, clothes or crockery get a second life. The heroes of this article prove that with a little patience and creativity, even the most unsightly things can be transformed and shine in a new way.

“Found this chair next to the rubbish bin.”

“I made a 3-piece denim dress out of 8 pairs of jeans.”

This is amazing! I’m going to save this for inspiration. © lunakiss_ / Reddit

“Made this 10-foot scarf from leftover yarn.”

“Found an old tube TV by the trash. Now my cats have a new spot!”

“I didn’t want to throw away the curtains so I had to turn my creativity to the max. The result was this gorgeous set-up for my birthday.”

“Made a jacket out of coffee bean bags.”

“My wife has had this table since she was a little girl. I decided to update it.”

“I found some old bed linen in the thrift shop and made these trousers.”

“Found plant stands and redesigned them in this interesting way for my daughter’s room.”

I never would have thought of that. What a great idea! © dressagerider1020 / Reddit



“Our cats were scratching the corners of the sofa. This is how I solved the problem, and I am happy with the result.”

“Feel free to rate and roast my amateur work.”

“Made it out of an ordinary pillowcase.”

“I made a raincoat out of a shower curtain.”



That’s so cute! I want to make one for myself! © MyKindOfLullaby / Reddit

“My wife is a very talented sewist and always wanted to try upholstery. She found a chair on freecycle and this is the result of her endeavors. I think she’s done brilliantly.”

“This is a tray my mom made out of an old crate.”

“The dogs chewed up the pictures, so I covered the bites with gold foil, and my husband made frames for them.”

“I found some upholstery fabric in my mom’s cupboard and made this beautiful set. I’m proud of myself.”

Oh my god, I’m madly in love with it! © ykoreaa / Reddit

“Couldn’t mend my boyfriend’s ripped jeans, so I cut 2 pairs into scraps and made myself some sashiko embroidered shorts.”

“Made a plant out of beads.”

“Took 3 days and 14 hours. Made it for my daughter, and she absolutely loved it.”

“I made the waistcoat of my dreams. It’s reversible.”

“Made this bag out of 500 clothes tags!”

This is incredible, I can’t imagine the amount of time it took, and the result looks so good! © Unknown author / Reddit