31 Crochet Artists Who Can Turn Yarn Into Anything

Crocheting isn’t for the faint of heart: it demands patience, skill, and plenty of time. Yet the creators you’ll see here stuck with it, pouring love into every stitch.

“Vacation girl”

I wanna be her when I grow up. © p***tiss / Reddit

“Here’s one of my most recent cats from my own pattern:”

“I’m getting married in a few weeks. I thought about some little but nice handmade gift for the guests.”

“I crocheted a filet curtain portrait of our cat, Memphis. It took me 2½ years, and I love the result.”

This is the best filet crochet project I’ve ever seen! Props to you for having the patience to do all that, I could never 😂 © pAsta24547 / Reddit

“My ghost doll won first place at the fair!”

“Crocheting a sunflower tote & accidentally found a perfect place for a photo.”

You just know Mr. Darcy is going to walk up to you at any moment in that field 😍 © Dunedain_oh_so_fine / Reddit

“Tiny crocheted shrimp—because small things can carry quiet joy.”

This makes me so happy and hungry at the same time, I can’t explain why. © Seashell_Simmer / Reddit

“I’m a beginner. I didn’t take into consideration dimensional changes with yarn size.”

If you were Marge Simpson, this would be perfect! © hitemwiththeelagance / Reddit

“Stretching cat amigurumi”

“I have this cool shrimp I made just to get a laugh from my husband. His name is Dre.”

“I have never been so excited to give someone a gift in my life.”

Wow, as an expectant mama, I would cry if I received that. It’s beautiful. © Serious-Lifeguard632 / Reddit

“Space!”

“Nests I made for orphaned baby animals as a volunteer for Wildlife Rescue Nests.”

“I crocheted hats for my favourite band!!”

“They wore them on stage at a concert two weeks later.” © lalagrace1 / Reddit

“Maple leaf shawl, finally completed after 2 months!”

You finished a fall-appropriate wearable months before fall?? You truly are the strongest of us. © sewrendipity / Reddit

“In remembrance of a friend’s golden retriever.”

“Made a little bear friend to hold my glasses.”

“Everybody, stop what you’re doing. I made a horseshoe crab.”

“Trying out my new fish fanny pack today.”

“I crocheted my dog. She doesn’t know how to feel about it.”

Your dog is like, “I don’t look like that.” I like your crochet doggy, but your dog looks kind of insulted 😂😂😂 © ProperObligation2157 / Reddit

“Finally finished my spider after two weeks!”

“Exactly 45,500 stitches, 31 skeins of chenille yarn, & 3.5 weeks later... My milestone blanket is done! It’s unbelievably large, heavy & soft.”

Only 3.5 weeks?!!! Do you sleep? © Bast0217 / Reddit

“Granny square cardigan!”

“Stacking ring toy for my new grandniece.”

“I made a koi pond-themed crochet bag!”

“How can you be mad at me when I’m just a little rat?”

“My friend’s dog passed, so I crocheted her a loving reminder!”

I thought this was a picture of the dog and kept trying to swipe to see the picture of your project. This is amazing!!! © meowster1913 / Reddit

“I crocheted a little Oscar the Grouch!”

“Made a few cows!”

I’m in love with yarn that is cow-shaped. Omgoodness. © CryBabyCentral / Reddit

“It only cost me 3 trips to Hobbycraft and my sanity, but he is done!!”

“No idea where I’m going to keep him, as he is an exceptionally large boy. A cat and a smaller snail for scale.” © DisastrousImage2909 / Reddit

“I bought some new air plants for my Yip Yip.”