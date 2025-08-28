I Turned Down Babysitting for My Friends, and My DIL Didn’t Take It Well

Dear Bright Side,

I have recently retired from my work. It was a demanding job that gave me limited time for myself. Most of my free time later on goes to babysitting my grandson as well.

Recently, my friends visited after years, it was a reunion for us. And I was excited for a break from babysitting. My DIL asked me to babysit at the last minute, and I refused. I explained that I will be having a get-together with my friends after a while of not seeing each other.

The next morning, I found my grandson at my door crying. He said, “My parents decided to go out today, but Mom said you don’t want me here.” I looked around and saw their car waiting for me to let their son in.

But I went to them with my grandson and told them that I cannot babysit today. I looked at my DIL and said, “I also want to spend time with my friends. I need to have a rest.”