I Excluded My Sister and Her Kids From My Vacation, I Don’t Owe Them Anything

“This happened when I was 24, and my sister is still annoyed about it and thinks I was wrong. I just want to see if I am or not.

Long story short, I won a raffle at my job for an all-expense-paid family vacation. It wasn’t a super fancy prize to Disneyland or anything crazy. It was just a nice 3-day stay at this little beach house inn. It was for 4 people. I asked my new BF at the time to go, but he couldn’t because of school.

I told nobody I won, but when I came down to visit my family for the weekend, my sister was there with my niece and nephew, who are the most ill-mannered kids I’ve met, thanks to Sis not disciplining them ever.

I love them, but she lets them get into everything and never watches them unless someone (me or our mom) yells at her to get up and watch them. Visiting is always a chore because I end up watching them to give our mom a break. It’s pathetic.”