I Snapped Back After My Cousin Kept Mocking My Budget Wedding—Now My Family’s Furious

I (29F) got married at 20. My husband and I were young, desperately in love, and super broke. I was never one to want a big wedding, so we kept it small.

I will admit— my cousin (36F) helped a ton with the decorations. I’m not one to be super into that stuff. I was fine with it, just looking a little plain, but she wanted to make the day special for me, and I appreciated it. I sang her praises the entire day, paid her for helping me after the fact, and literally made a speech the day of the wedding how grateful I was for her.

I should also note that she got married a few months before me in an extremely lavish, extremely expensive wedding. Her wedding day was actually perfect, and everyone still talks about it. However, she got divorced about 4 years ago.

I’m unsure what has caused this, but now any time we are together, she makes fun of my wedding. She mocks how small it was, she mocks how corny the venue was, she insults my bridesmaids and my husband’s family, and how “useless” they were on the day of. I normally don’t react because, honestly, I don’t care about her opinion.

However, today we are at a large Father’s Day gathering with all my family. From the second she saw me, she started ragging on my wedding to her new boyfriend. I’m not sure, but something in my brain just flipped, and I said back to her, “Well, at least I’m still married.”

EVERYONE in my family is upset with me. They said I went below the belt with that comment, but absolutely no one has ever checked her for insulting me over and over and over. Am I wrong?