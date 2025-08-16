I Refuse to Let My Sister’s Loss Ruin My Son’s Birthday

Dear Bright Side,

My sister just lost her husband, and the stress caused a miscarriage. Two weeks later, my son’s birthday celebration is coming up. She called me crying and asked me to cancel my son’s birthday party. I refused and said, “I can’t ruin it for my son and his friends.”

I suggested that she may not come if she feels uncomfortable, as I understand that she’s still grieving. I love my sister, but I also love my son. His happiness is my priority, and he’s really looking forward to his birthday. She didn’t say anything back and hung up the call.