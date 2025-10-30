I Wasn’t Invited to My Son’s Baby Reveal, and It Led to a Painful Discovery

Cleaner pictures? More like A DURTY COUPLE! They BOTH made the choice to cut you out of EVERYTHING IN THEIR LIVES, now you have the choice. You can never be sure that if they "let you back in" that it's because they realize how poorly they have treated you, Or perhaps they just needed you to cover their asses in an emergency. If you don't wanna always be afraid of doing something wrong when or if they let you back in, then you need to completely step back. Don't threaten to "cut them out of your Will" don't even mention it, but CUT THEM OUT IMMEDIATELY IF NOT SOONER. Also don't jump through hoops to stay in their lives. From here on out you MUST PUT YOURSELF FIRST. There's plenty of children that would LOVE TO HAVE A GRANDMA and they don't need to be blood related. Hospitals, childrens homes Big Brother and Sister organizations. If they realize that you are moving on without them around, they will get possessive, but only because they won't be able to control you. Don't let them control the narrative, give all the love you have to someone that will appreciate it and needs it. Blood doesn't dictate who family is, or they would not have treated you like a stain they want to get rid of. Volunteer at a library, it's a good place to start.