I Refuse to Get Married to My Fiancé After What His Mom Told Me

Hi, Bright Side!

So, I (f23) have been with my fiancé (m24) for 3 years. I love him, or at least I thought I did. We had what felt like a great relationship: we supported each other, shared dreams, all that. The only thing missing was meeting his mom. She lived out of state, so our paths just hadn’t crossed until 2 weeks ago. I kind of wish they never had.

The very first time I met his mother, she asked if I was “properly taking care of her boy.” Feeding him, doing his laundry, cleaning the house. I said yes, though it stung, because I juggle one job and college, and when I get home, I still cook and clean while he either naps or plays video games.

When we were alone, she asked if I was a stay-at-home fiancée. I told her no, I work and study. Then, she dropped a bombshell and scared me. She told me to quit my job, drop out of college, and “focus on being a good wife.”

She said, “Dear, it’s time for you to know that my son is supposed to be the breadwinner.” She explained that their family has this tradition, and it has stayed for generations: only men can work and lead an active social life, while women are expected to stay at home and be the keepers.