I Refuse to Keep Paying for “Family Trips” I Never Get to Go On

Hi Bright Side,



Every summer my stepmom takes $800 from everyone for a beach rental. Then “somehow,” there’s only room for her kids and their families. I always get told, “Oh, there wasn’t enough space, maybe next time.” My dad warned me this year: “Don’t you dare start anything.” I smiled, said okay, and paid the $800 like always.

But 10 minutes before they left, I showed up with my suitcase. When my stepmom said, “There’s no room,” I calmly replied, “No worries — I rented a second cabin right next door with my own money.” I invited my half-siblings’ kids to visit for ice cream and games. By day two, most of the family was hanging out at my cabin instead of hers.

My dad later said I “embarrassed” my stepmom and should’ve handled things privately. My stepmom says I ruined her trip. But I didn’t yell, argue, or do anything dramatic. I just stopped accepting being excluded after paying my share year after year.

Now I feel torn. I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I also don’t want to keep being treated like I don’t belong. How do I move forward without resentment taking over? I need advice on how to stay kind while keeping my dignity intact.



Please help,

Chloe