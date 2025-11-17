My Landlord Refused to Fix My Home—So I Gave Him a Taste of His Own Medicine

Some landlords take unusual measures to the extreme. Ethan recently had a rental experience that quickly spiraled out of control. He sent us a letter detailing what happened when his new landlord’s approach to “coexisting with pests” turned his apartment into a nightmare.

Here’s his letter:

Hi Bright Side!

I had to urgently rent a place for work, so I took the first one I found. The landlord seemed a little off, but I didn’t have time to be picky. Two days in, I started noticing cockroaches everywhere, including in the kitchen. I was furious and disgusted. I called the landlord, who calmly said, “I won’t harm living creatures; they have a right to live too.”

At first, I tried to stay calm and think of my options. I wasn’t going to share meals with the cockroaches, and I certainly wasn’t going to let this slide. I started planning quietly, figuring out a way to make my point without putting myself at risk.

When the landlord came to collect the rent, I made sure he could see just how bad things were. I placed a cockroach nearby, close enough for him to spot. His face went pale as he noticed it. “Guess they’re not so easy to ignore in your space,” I said lightly.

Flustered, he quickly acknowledged the problem, and from that moment on, he never dismissed my complaints again. I documented everything, took photos, and negotiated a partial refund for the first month, making it clear I wouldn’t continue renting if the infestation wasn’t addressed. Has anyone else dealt with a landlord ignoring pests? How would you handle a situation like this?

Ethan P.

Hey Ethan, reading your story, it’s clear you handled a tricky situation like a pro. It’s stressful dealing with landlords and infestations, but you came out smarter, stronger, and in control.

Here are a few thoughts and ideas that might help or just give you some reassurance:

  • You made the landlord notice the problem. Instead of letting him dismiss the cockroaches, you showed him in a clever, calm way that the issue couldn’t be ignored. That’s real-life strategy.
  • You documented everything. Taking photos and keeping a record gave you leverage and made your case impossible to argue with—an excellent habit for tricky situations.
  • You negotiated without losing your ground. Getting a partial refund while keeping control of the situation shows you can assert yourself respectfully and effectively.
  • You turned stress into confidence. What started as a frustrating, gross experience became a moment where you trusted your instincts and handled it smartly. That kind of resilience will serve you well in any challenge.

Ethan turned a gross, stressful situation into a win by staying smart and calm. Want more stories of people handling tough situations like pros? Check out: 14 Times Employees Handled Toxic Jobs Like Absolute Pros.

