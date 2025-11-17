My Landlord Refused to Fix My Home—So I Gave Him a Taste of His Own Medicine

Hi Bright Side!

I had to urgently rent a place for work, so I took the first one I found. The landlord seemed a little off, but I didn’t have time to be picky. Two days in, I started noticing cockroaches everywhere, including in the kitchen. I was furious and disgusted. I called the landlord, who calmly said, “I won’t harm living creatures; they have a right to live too.”

At first, I tried to stay calm and think of my options. I wasn’t going to share meals with the cockroaches, and I certainly wasn’t going to let this slide. I started planning quietly, figuring out a way to make my point without putting myself at risk.