Make him feels dead inside. Tell the client what your boss accuse you (which indirectly accused them too) Instantly grave yard for your boss. I do the same at my previous old boss, I get fired, but he get CRUSHED, because the clients cancel / discontinued projects which makes lost almost 2M bucks.
I Refuse to Be Babysitted While Working From Home — I’m Not a Toddler
This is David’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I’ve been working remotely for the last 3 years, and my boss tracks all the remote workers with some kind of software that detects activity. Last week, I got an email from my boss saying, “I recently had a look at your activity, and it shows that you’ve only done 3 hours of work. That’s very alarming.”
I said that there must have been a bug with the software because I was online with clients all day. His only reply was, “The data doesn’t lie. You can’t be trusted to work remotely, so I’ll put in the order to have you moved to the office.”
I was shocked but didn’t want to talk before I figured out what was really happening. So I started keeping an eye on my tracker and saw that after a couple of hours of work, it froze. I couldn’t get it to react in any way. All I could do was wait for it to start again.
I took a screen recording of what was happening. And added it to my private list of work-related documents, which included every deliverable I completed, every email I sent, and my personal project tracker, which showed that I had done 11 hours of billable work.
I sent all those documents to my boss and cc’d the HR department and the head of the department. The next day, I went to the office. My boss walked in and panicked after seeing me. He rushed to his office and opened his laptop, only to see the email.
He went silent after that. He couldn’t even bring himself to apologize. When HR called us in, he just said, “The software must have bugs.” I was stunned by his reaction, so I said, “Maybe you should learn to trust people and not spy on them.”
After that, HR scheduled a management training session, which was compulsory. But things are tense between my boss and me now, and I don’t really know how to react. So Bright Side, was I wrong to report my boss to HR? Or was it the right thing to do?
Regards
David G.
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us, David. We understand how difficult this situation must be, so we’ve put together a few tips that might be helpful.
Stay professional, not apologetic.
Your boss tried to move you back to the office without verifying the facts, then doubled down when confronted. You didn’t escalate out of spite; you escalated because the accusation threatened your job and reputation. In situations where a manager abuses surveillance tools, HR becomes your only shield. Now that the truth is documented, carry yourself with calm confidence. No over-explaining. No “making it up to him.” Let the professionalism come from your side, because it didn’t come from his.
Keep documenting quietly for the next few months.
Your boss already showed he’s willing to believe flawed software over a human being. That won’t change overnight. For the next quarter, keep screenshots of activity freezes, time logs, and a quick weekly summary of work completed. You don’t need to send it to anyone. Just keep it in your folder. If tension turns into retaliation, you’ll have a clear trail that shows a pattern of you doing your job and him making assumptions. It’s not paranoia, it’s insurance.
Control the tone of future interactions.
Right now he’s embarrassed, and embarrassed managers sometimes act petty. The best move is to reset the dynamic yourself. Short, neutral phrases like: “Let me know what you need from me on this.” Or “Here’s today’s progress update.” This signals: You’re cooperative, but not intimidated.
Over time, routines like this shift the tension away because he can’t feed conflict when you’re giving him nothing emotional to push against. You’re not punishing him, you’re simply setting the tone he failed to set as a leader.
David finds himself in a difficult situation, but it isn’t something he can’t fix. He’s not the only one with workplace struggles, though.
Another one of our readers reached out to share their story. You can read it here: I Refuse to Work With the Manager Who Fired Me Years Ago.