I Refuse to Be Babysitted While Working From Home — I’m Not a Toddler

Dear Bright Side,



I’ve been working remotely for the last 3 years, and my boss tracks all the remote workers with some kind of software that detects activity. Last week, I got an email from my boss saying, “I recently had a look at your activity, and it shows that you’ve only done 3 hours of work. That’s very alarming.”



I said that there must have been a bug with the software because I was online with clients all day. His only reply was, “The data doesn’t lie. You can’t be trusted to work remotely, so I’ll put in the order to have you moved to the office.”



I was shocked but didn’t want to talk before I figured out what was really happening. So I started keeping an eye on my tracker and saw that after a couple of hours of work, it froze. I couldn’t get it to react in any way. All I could do was wait for it to start again.



I took a screen recording of what was happening. And added it to my private list of work-related documents, which included every deliverable I completed, every email I sent, and my personal project tracker, which showed that I had done 11 hours of billable work.