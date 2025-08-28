17 Hilarious Times Reality Didn’t Even Try to Meet Expectations

“I was having a birthday party for my dog and was picking up the cake for the human guests. To my surprise and the worker’s surprise, my order wasn’t made yet. Up front, she said she’d never done a dog before but could try if I wanted to wait, and I was all for it.

But after about 15 minutes she turns around and goes ’I’m so sorry baby, I don’t know what this is, but it’s not that dog. If you can come back tomorrow, I’ll get you a dog!’

So I asked her if I could see it just to see, and it was this absolute masterpiece. After we both laughed for like 5 minutes straight, she said I could still take it home as long as I don’t tell anyone. So here we are.” © mattteg99 / Reddit