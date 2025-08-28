17 Hilarious Times Reality Didn’t Even Try to Meet Expectations
Shopping is full of surprises. You never really know what’s inside your package. Online shopping is even crazier: order a hoodie, get a lamp. When it happens, you can either rant at the seller, blame the delivery, or just share the chaos online and laugh with everyone else.
1. “When will I learn to check reviews before making silly online orders!? Not today. Another classic ’What I Ordered vs What I Got’”
- “Always going to be disappointed when the advertised piece is AI.” © Krescentia / Reddit
2. “I’ll probably never get a cake as good as this one again.”
“I was having a birthday party for my dog and was picking up the cake for the human guests. To my surprise and the worker’s surprise, my order wasn’t made yet. Up front, she said she’d never done a dog before but could try if I wanted to wait, and I was all for it.
But after about 15 minutes she turns around and goes ’I’m so sorry baby, I don’t know what this is, but it’s not that dog. If you can come back tomorrow, I’ll get you a dog!’
So I asked her if I could see it just to see, and it was this absolute masterpiece. After we both laughed for like 5 minutes straight, she said I could still take it home as long as I don’t tell anyone. So here we are.” © mattteg99 / Reddit
3. “My kid cried.”
4. “What my mother ordered VS what she got.”
5. “All of the crackers have this face.”
6. “Cake requested vs cake received.”
7. “Cinnamon roll birthday cake, what I sent vs what I got.”
8. “This orange from our tree. I don’t have a before picture but you can imagine it looked like a delicious juicy orange.”
9. “Ordered these cute little guys assuming I would receive what was advertised... You know what they say about assuming.”
10. “Banana ice-cream. I didn’t expect.”
11. “From the words of my older sister, ’nailed it!’”
12. “I was craving nuggets.”
13. This looks too scary.
14. “Not actually mad about opening this cookie tin.”
15. “Just don’t look at the bear.”
16. “You should’ve seen the look on my 4yr old’s face when she saw the sprinkles.”
17. “My girlfriend’s first cake.”
