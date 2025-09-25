18 Unexpected Finds That Raise More Questions Than Provide Answers

Sometimes the most amazing treasures are hidden where we least expect them — in the depths of the uncle’s garage, in dusty boxes at a flea market, or on the shelves of a good old thrift store. These are not just items, but true time capsules, each holding its own story. Yet sometimes these stories are so strange that they make us scratch our heads in bewilderment.

“The mystery glass pedestal dish with jewelry encased inside”

I managed to separate the plate from the candleholder without breaking either by carefully cutting between them. The pendant is sterling silver 925 with moonstone, and the rest are costume jewelry. My guess is that the jewelry used to belong to someone’s grandma, and they made this dish with the jewelry encased inside as memorabilia. © Aggressive-Soil-6195 / Reddit

“Wife found this in the laundry. Just us live here. My son doesn’t know what it is either.”

Don’t worry, it’s just a bath mitten. © galacticgumbo / Reddit

“My friend bought this for me as a gift, but doesn’t know what this little thing is for.”

Judging by its appearance, this is an incense holder. © cwthree / Reddit

“Little razors attached to some sort of handle, found on top of fridge. My husband has no idea either.”



This is an attachment for a mandolin slicer, to make julienne cut veggies. Looks like one of the sides where it clips on broke off. © apairofpetducks / Reddit

“I found this small gold-colored object with a pearl and prongs, and 3 connected pieces that swivel in an old box.”

I think this is an unusual screw-back clip-on earring. © chrishelbert / Reddit

“What is this conical metal thing next to the door? Found in southern England.”

This is a device that was used for extinguishing lamps. © jpdub17 / Reddit

“Found a dark gray metallic object at an old lady’s place. It is hollow, open at the bottom. It doesn’t unscrew or open in any way.”

It looks like something used to diffuse incense or perfume, placed in the base. © Malthus1 / Reddit

“Found a tiny vial of thick liquid with a bead inside. There were also 4 rubber things for your fingers and it was all in a sealed black foil packet.”

I know exactly what this is! It’s a lotion that comes with temporary tattoo kits. The little rubber finger covers are for applications. © Zuzublue / Reddit

“Found this wooden item in a thrift store.”

This is a mid-century, artisan tabletop book stand. © SharpCookie232 / Reddit

“What is this wooden plaque/tray with metal green insert found in a thrift shop?”

Looks like a cheese board. Maybe the slot on the bottom edge is to store the knife. © Komodolord / Reddit

“Heavy metal item with the picture of a hunting dog and weird metal wire on the back found in Canada”

I think it’s a rosette for a horse bridle or bit. Probably from 1920-1930 era. © stellamccoy / Reddit

“What is this spoon for? If you press the button on the end, the spoon bends at a 90-degree angle.”

This is necessary for retrieving olives from a jar. Similar devices for bartenders were popular in the 50s and 60s. © schnozzberryflop / Reddit

“Plastic item found in a car. Red blade can rotate slightly, nothing else moves. Hollow inside. Bananas for scale.”

This is a red arrow that is attached at the top of a spinning wheel when prizes are being drawn in a lottery. © robmosesdidnthwrong / Reddit

“I was given a strange metal object as a gift at the thrift store.”

This is just a regular toy gyroscope. © SummerMummy / Reddit

“While cleaning out a relative’s house, we found this piece of fabric from the 50s with a cord threaded through plastic rings along the edge.”

It looks like an ironing board cover. © ibitmylip / Reddit

“White ceramic clown with removable lid”

This is for storing onions or garlic. © Ruthie_Ruby / Reddit

“Found this bag at the thrift store. It’s green canvas. There’s a hole in the side about 3 inches across. There’s a plastic pocket on inside. I don’t think it’s for pets.”

This is a bag with a pocket for a teddy bear. © ZweitenMal / Reddit

“I found metal 2-piece items, flat, about the size of ping pong paddles in my uncle’s garage.”

They are part of a wood/coal burning cook stove. They were attached to the upper part of the firebox and could be hinged down to make a warming tray. © ddfish / Reddit