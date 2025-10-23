19 People Who Realized the Trendiest Accessories Were Hiding in Their Mom’s Closet All Along

Do you remember how as kids we would secretly wear our mom’s necklaces and earrings even though our ears weren’t even pierced yet? There’s nothing more precious to us than the jewelry that belonged to our moms and grandmas. And nowadays, many vintage items are highly prized in the market! So, today we’ve decided to take a look at what people find in attics or hunt for in antique stores.

I inherited a brooch with Tahitian pearls from my grandmother. I don’t like brooches and decided to redesign it.

As a former jeweler specializing in pearls, I have to say: this is amazing! © Celestial_Retiree / Reddit

My thrift store purchase turned out to be 15 grams of gold.

I’m curious to learn something about my grandmother’s set. The brooch somehow looks off.

The brooch is most likely from a different set. Even the design is different. © QuietVariety6089 / Reddit

So, I’ve started collecting vintage and antique brooches.

My grandmother had a ton of jewelry like this. Maybe I don’t get it, but when did this even become fashionable?

A belt from the past. It belonged to my grandma and I think it was called a disco belt.

I inherited this collection of earrings from my grandmother. Some earrings are singles, but surely something can be figured out.

My collection of vintage jewelry. I especially love this blue brooch!

This ring was given to me by my mom, and she inherited it from a close friend. It’s special! I’m so happy!

These vintage buttons from the early 20th century were stored in a dusty shoebox in my great-grandmother’s attic.

I bought a vintage damascene pendant, and I’m now wondering how to clean it.

The pendant is at least 30 years old. Inside is a floating diamond. Such a cool inheritance from Grandma.

I’d like to share my amazing find with you — a vintage belt buckle.

An engagement ring from 1916. It belonged to my husband’s great-grandmother. We’re still deciphering the engraving.

Is there possibly an indication of a jewelry company? The whole ring seems to signify they were a couple with some means and raised with traditions. © Knitmarefirst / Reddit

My grandma’s vintage earrings. She loved to travel and spent a ton of money on all sorts of fashionable things.

These jewelry pieces were gifted to my mom by my dad in the 80s. And now my daughter will wear them to her prom.

This is my grandmother’s ring. It’s about 60 years old. I don’t even know if it’s okay to wear it.

You can wear it, but stay alert. It’s worth taking it to a jeweler to check its integrity. The stone might be loose, and you could lose it. © MastodonSoggy2883 / Reddit

I acquired these pieces in different parts of Europe. Feels like they belong to one set.

My grandma’s jewelry.