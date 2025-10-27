I Told My Coworkers I Don’t Want to Be a Mom—Now HR Is After Me
When I casually mentioned during lunch that I never wanted to be a mom, I thought people might laugh or tease me a little. What I didn’t expect was to end up in an HR meeting over it and put my job at risk. What started as an innocent personal comment turned into full-on workplace drama.
Hi everyone!
I never imagined something this small could cause such a big scene.
It all began at lunch break at work. Everyone was talking about their kids, passing around baby pictures, laughing about sleepless nights, etc. When they turned to me, waiting for my turn, I laughed and said politely, “Oh no, I don’t want any.” That’s when the whole vibe changed. All faces dropped.
One of my coworkers, who’s currently pregnant, asked, “Wait, you never want to be a mom?”
I said, “No. I love my freedom, my sleep, and my money too much!” I meant it as a lighthearted comment, but nobody found it funny. Everyone gave these tight smiles, changed the topic, and the conversation moved on, or so I thought.
The next day, I froze when HR called me in for an “urgent matter.” They said someone had filed a complaint saying I made “anti-family comments” and was “discouraging motherhood.” I was stunned.
All because I said I didn’t want kids. I simply shared my personal opinion! I don’t like kids, and I don’t want them. What’s the big deal??
HR asked me to send a written statement explaining what I said and reminded me to be “mindful” about sharing personal opinions that could “affect team morale.” It honestly felt like I was in trouble for simply being honest about my lifestyle choice.
Ever since then, things at work have been... different. Some coworkers who used to chat with me now barely make eye contact. Others whisper when I walk by. One even joked, “Careful, HR’s watching you,” which didn’t feel funny at all. I feel isolated.
It’s uncomfortable. I never insulted anyone or told anyone not to have kids. It’s crazy that saying “I don’t want kids” is seen as controversial, while talking nonstop about pregnancy/parenting and putting your kids’ photos in other people’s faces is completely normal.
