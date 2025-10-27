I Told My Coworkers I Don’t Want to Be a Mom—Now HR Is After Me

HR asked me to send a written statement explaining what I said and reminded me to be “mindful” about sharing personal opinions that could “affect team morale.” It honestly felt like I was in trouble for simply being honest about my lifestyle choice.

Ever since then, things at work have been... different. Some coworkers who used to chat with me now barely make eye contact. Others whisper when I walk by. One even joked, “Careful, HR’s watching you,” which didn’t feel funny at all. I feel isolated.

It’s uncomfortable. I never insulted anyone or told anyone not to have kids. It’s crazy that saying “I don’t want kids” is seen as controversial, while talking nonstop about pregnancy/parenting and putting your kids’ photos in other people’s faces is completely normal.