Lindsay Lohan Wows Fans Again With New Look, Plastic Surgeon Explains What Could Have Changed Her Face
Lindsay Lohan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week last October—not just for her fashion choices, but for a noticeably altered appearance that has ignited speculation online. The 38-year-old actress and model wore a dazzling black sequined dress paired with a leather jacket, but it was her facial transformation that caught everyone’s attention. Now, she has made even more changes to her appearance.
New changes
Lindsay Lohan is embracing spring with a fresh new look, revealing a glowing shade of blonde that perfectly complements the season. Stepping onto the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the Mean Girls star turned heads in a textured white Balenciaga gown, elegantly accessorized with a silver necklace adorned with turquoise stones.
Yet, it was her vibrant hair transformation that truly stole the spotlight. Lohan debuted a warmer, radiant tone dubbed Honeycomb Blonde. The color is a soft yet striking evolution that adds depth and warmth to her signature style.
“Oh, I could never do what Danielle does when she does my hair—she’s a wizard, she’s a magician—because I don’t have the patience to get it as perfect as she does. I’m always learning from Danielle. There are so many little tricks that we’ve done, especially with high ponytails and everything, but I can’t give them away,” Lohan said about her stylist Danielle Priano.
An expert suggests an explanation for her radiant look.
Fans were quick to notice subtle yet significant differences in her features, prompting cosmetic surgeon Dr. Jonny Betteridge to weigh in with his professional opinion. Taking to TikTok, Betteridge explained that Lohan’s updated look is likely the result of several cosmetic procedures aimed at refining previous work.
According to Betteridge, Lohan may have undergone filler dissolving treatments followed by more precise enhancements, likely focused on the mid-face area, including the cheeks and lips.
“Look at her face from over a decade ago, we can see signs of overcrowding,” Betteridge says on TikTok. “Mostly on the cheeks and lips, and look how her nose is wider and less defined. <...> Many would have entered this scene. There would be a degree of weight loss, dissolving the fillers and then making them more precise, perhaps in the middle of the face, cheeks and lips. <...> From a surgical perspective, it looks like she had an upper blepharoplasty.”
Lindsay Lohan appears to be getting younger with each passing month.