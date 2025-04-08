Lindsay Lohan Wows Fans Again With New Look, Plastic Surgeon Explains What Could Have Changed Her Face

Lindsay Lohan is embracing spring with a fresh new look, revealing a glowing shade of blonde that perfectly complements the season. Stepping onto the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the Mean Girls star turned heads in a textured white Balenciaga gown, elegantly accessorized with a silver necklace adorned with turquoise stones.

Yet, it was her vibrant hair transformation that truly stole the spotlight. Lohan debuted a warmer, radiant tone dubbed Honeycomb Blonde. The color is a soft yet striking evolution that adds depth and warmth to her signature style.

“Oh, I could never do what Danielle does when she does my hair—she’s a wizard, she’s a magician—because I don’t have the patience to get it as perfect as she does. I’m always learning from Danielle. There are so many little tricks that we’ve done, especially with high ponytails and everything, but I can’t give them away,” Lohan said about her stylist Danielle Priano.