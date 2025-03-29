I Expected Something Special for My 50th Birthday — His Gift Left Me Humiliated

She wrote:

[edited]

"On my husband's 50th birthday, I surprised him with a trip to Hawaii. Yesterday, I turned 50 myself. Early in the morning, my husband woke me up and softly whispered in my ear, 'I have a surprise for you...downstairs!' Excited, I ran down—only to freeze in shock when I saw something unimaginable.

Sitting in the middle of the room was... a vacuum cleaner—not even wrapped, mind you! He said he thought I’d like a new one since the current one doesn’t have the ability to turn off the brush roller when using on hard floors. I never asked for a new one. It works fine.

That was my birthday. Not even a lunch or dinner out. He mentioned a month ago about doing something special and going on a trip. I asked about that, and he said he figured I’d tell him when and where I wanted to go, although he never asked where!

But he did mention several times over the past month that he had a surprise for me. Apparently, the 'surprise' was nothing but this... vacuum cleaner!

We’ve been married for 17 years! Am I wrong for hoping or expecting that maybe he could have surprised me with something? Anything? Something more than an Amazon next day delivery vacuum cleaner?!

Maybe I’m just being hypersensitive. Turning 50 has been a hard number for me. My parents and grandparents all passed in that decade..."