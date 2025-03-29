I Expected Something Special for My 50th Birthday — His Gift Left Me Humiliated
Milestone birthdays often come with hopes for meaningful celebrations, especially from loved ones. However, expectations don’t always match reality, sometimes leading to disappointment. One Reddit user recently shared their story about an unexpected birthday gift from their spouse, sparking a discussion on thoughtfulness in relationships.
She wrote:
[edited]
"On my husband's 50th birthday, I surprised him with a trip to Hawaii. Yesterday, I turned 50 myself. Early in the morning, my husband woke me up and softly whispered in my ear, 'I have a surprise for you...downstairs!' Excited, I ran down—only to freeze in shock when I saw something unimaginable.
Sitting in the middle of the room was... a vacuum cleaner—not even wrapped, mind you! He said he thought I’d like a new one since the current one doesn’t have the ability to turn off the brush roller when using on hard floors. I never asked for a new one. It works fine.
That was my birthday. Not even a lunch or dinner out. He mentioned a month ago about doing something special and going on a trip. I asked about that, and he said he figured I’d tell him when and where I wanted to go, although he never asked where!
But he did mention several times over the past month that he had a surprise for me. Apparently, the 'surprise' was nothing but this... vacuum cleaner!
We’ve been married for 17 years! Am I wrong for hoping or expecting that maybe he could have surprised me with something? Anything? Something more than an Amazon next day delivery vacuum cleaner?!
Maybe I’m just being hypersensitive. Turning 50 has been a hard number for me. My parents and grandparents all passed in that decade..."
Reddit users quickly flooded the comments section with their opinions and witty responses.
- Leave him in the living room with the vacuum when you go to Hawaii. Maybe take the vacuum with you to Hawaii and just leave your husband behind. © OnlyOnTuesdays289 / Reddit
- You definitely need to sit him down and have an honest conversation about this. Point out the Hawaii trip you planned for his birthday, and explain that turning 50 has been challenging for you—you truly thought he was planning something special on his own. Let him know you feel really let down by the total lack of empathy or consideration he put into your present.
If he dismisses your feelings or gets defensive, you might consider returning the favor next time—perhaps with a household appliance for his birthday, like a washing machine. And since he sees the vacuum as such a special gift, maybe he should have the honor of using it to clean the house from now on.
DO NOT let this slide—unspoken resentment only grows over time! © Altruistic_Bee_8201 / Reddit
- I told my kids, when they were young, and my partner never to buy me anything for my birthday or Mother's Day that has anything to do with cooking or cleaning. © juzme99 / Reddit
- Now is the time for clear communication. Explain to him that it’s not just about wanting a trip—it’s about him putting in the time and effort to plan something meaningful for you. A lot of people don’t fully grasp that aspect, and he clearly doesn’t, given that he was waiting for you to do the work of planning your own birthday.
You're not in the wrong. This isn’t just about a low-effort gift—it’s about how he sees you and the fact that a healthy marriage requires effort from both partners. This was his time to step up and invest in your relationship, and instead, he completely dropped the ball. © SarcasticSuccubus / Reddit
- Same thing happened to me. One year, my husband bought me nice pots and pans for Christmas. My mom nearly flipped until I told her that’s what I had asked for.
Another year, our vacuum died, and he bought me an Oreck. It came with a mini vac and all sorts of accessories. It was really too expensive for us at the time, so he wrapped all the accessories separately. That one didn’t exactly thrill me, but he did his best with our very tight budget that year! © Mama_B_tired / Reddit
- The first year after they were married and had their first baby, my cousin’s wife gifted him some really nice customized motorcycle gear and sentimental trinkets like a custom photo album and his favorite cologne, and we were all watching and going, “AWWWW.”
And he gifted his wife a Yeti cooler bag and some random stuff (like four dinner plates in a color they don’t use at all) that he very obviously just walked through Costco collecting at the last second. His wife was super polite about it, but we could tell she was welling up, about to cry.
His own mom grabbed him and dragged him out front to give him a stern talking-to. I believe he now makes it a point to talk to his wife and ask what she wants first. © ***At**ck911 / Reddit
- I’m a woman and what I jokingly call a “useful pot person.” He bought her something he thought she’d get a lot of use out of... but also, yikes! The issue is that he doesn’t see it as an “us” gift instead of just for her.
“Us” gifts are fine—so long as she is also buying “us” gifts. Cleaning items or things for the household fall into that category. I wouldn’t buy my husband a hot water heater for Christmas—we’d buy it for the household. Hope that helps anyone struggling to understand what is (and isn’t) okay to give! © SillyOrganization657 / Reddit
