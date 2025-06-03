It sounds like there are 4 bedrooms (or rooms that could be used as bedrooms) in the house; OP has one, one for daughter, an office and the hobby room.
It's the OP's house and they can do what they want, but it seems like poor planning not to have a better situation for guests than the couch in the game room.
The daughter lives out of town so this may not be a one-off before the wedding.
There are some pretty comfortable sleeper sofas out there or even a day bed with a good mattress would be easy to live with the rest of the time.
I Refuse to Sacrifice My Hobbies and Turn My Home Into a Free Hotel for My Stepdaughter’s Fiancé
Family often asks us to make sacrifices—our time, our space, even our comfort—for the sake of harmony and connection. And most of the time, we do it willingly, because that’s what love and loyalty look like. But what happens when those sacrifices start to feel one-sided? When making others comfortable means giving up what brings you peace or joy?
My stepdaughter just got engaged and came to visit with her fiancé. The guest room is now my gaming room. So I set up the office couch for her fiancé, but he made a face. My stepdaughter said, “Just let him stay in my room!” but I said no.
The next day, we were stunned to see her moving stuff into the office to stay with her fiancé despite our family rule. I told her I don’t accept that behavior—it’s my house, not a free hotel where they can do whatever they want. But she told me it was my fault for not letting him stay in the guest room and said it wasn’t a big deal to me.
When my ex and me went to my parents, before getting married, we slept in different rooms. His parents on the other hand, made up the double bed for us. When his sister and her then bf came they had to sleep in separate rooms lol.
But, that was how my parents felt so we respected it. After we got married they got a queen size bed for me and my sister's old room.
if grandma or grandpa doesn't want them sleeping together while unmarried they need to respect it or get a hotel room.
She accused me of prioritizing my hobby over family. My wife agreed with their point and felt hurt by how I handled it. She said it hurt that I wouldn’t make a small sacrifice for someone important to her.
Was I too harsh or fair? How would you handle this situation?
Thank you for sharing your story, dear reader! Here are thoughtful and constructive pieces of advice for handling this kind of family situation.
1. Try to follow up after emotions have cooled down.
Responding with calmness and objectivity leads to more thoughtful and productive conversations. It’s not about ignoring emotions, but about managing them in a way that supports clear and respectful communication.
Once things settle, talk to your stepdaughter—not just about rules, but about your respect for her and her fiancé. Rebuild the relationship and communicate that the conflict wasn’t personal, even if it felt that way.
2. Consider a compromise next time.
Compromise is a key relationship skill—it helps partners find common ground and work through conflicts together. Ask yourself, “What am I willing to compromise on to keep peace while keeping boundaries?”
Could you temporarily share your gaming space? Rearrange the office to be more hospitable? Compromise isn’t weakness—it’s relationship maintenance.
3. Try to take a unified approach with your spouse.
Give the guest a room ,it's better than having them share a room under your roof
A strong marriage means working as a team. You won’t always agree, but mutual respect and a willingness to compromise help you face challenges together. If your wife feels hurt and disagrees with how you handled things, it’s critical to get aligned first—privately.
Mixed messages from parents/stepparents cause confusion and tension. Talk to her about how to present a united, respectful front in future situations.
Every family faces moments of tension and tough choices. When values and boundaries clash, how do you decide what to hold firm on—and where to bend?
My house my rules, you don't like it stay elsewhere, fortunately my daughter would agree with my decision, if the wife got contentious over it she too has the opportunity of either backing me or or going somewhere else too.
Daughter and her fiance are perfectly welcome to sit in any hotel they choose but in my house they will sleep separately. If you don't want to accept the accommodations ready for you simply go elsewhere.