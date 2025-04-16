Rude Stepmom Demands Grieving Teen to Babysit During Dad’s Funeral, Gets an Explosive Reaction

One person wrote, “You’re not wrong. There were aunts and uncles. When we were kids, we pretty much grouped up with cousins at funerals.

It would be a different if she asked you to watch him while she went to the bathroom or something, maybe even a group deciding to take shifts. Saying watch him while I am at the greeting line for 2 hours, no, that’s unreasonable. She should have had a sitter for him.”

Another user said, “Why would a 9-year-old, in a crowd of relatives, need a babysitter? And why couldn’t one of his grandparents watch him? Was he going to play with matches or run into traffic?

All the relatives piling on with their unsolicited advice (at least from you) is utterly inappropriate. You are grieving deeply, and anything else is too much.

OP, you are right. It will take a year before you feel like you’re not underwater or have a big towel wrapped around your head. The first 18 months after my husband died, I tripped and fell so many times I lost count. I broke 3 toes and 2 bones in my hand — all in separate falls, all because I didn’t look down to see the curb, hose, rock, box or whatever was in front of me.

Don’t let one single person tell you how to grieve and truly be a survivor. You never ’get over it’. You become OP, who lost her dad in 2025, but carries on because that’s what we all do eventually. May your beloved father rest in peace, and may you live in peace.”

One more person added, “Wow. The request was incredibly disrespectful. It was either thoughtless or intended to minimize or demean you. It gave no respect to your grief and offered no support. Ick.

You’re not wrong for that response, especially considering the circumstances. So sorry for your loss.”