12 Childbirth Stories That Raised Many Furious Eyebrows

12 Endearing Secrets People on Reddit Revealed to Be Keeping From Their Partners
People
year ago
Even though motherhood is one of the most precious experiences, the process of giving birth tends to be one of the most challenging things that many women have to go through. However, sometimes, the physical pain of childbirth can be eclipsed by other, more uncomfortable and awkward situations. The stories on our list have the perfect mix of eeriness and confusion that makes the childbirth memory of these women truly one of a kind.
Right after giving birth, women have to make many choices when it comes to motherhood. Some celebrity moms, such as Alicia Silverstone and Mayim Bialik, have gone the extra mile and even chosen to eat their placenta. Would you consider doing the same?