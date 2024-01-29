18 People Who Regret Not Breaking Up With Their Ex Sooner

22 hours ago

When love disappears and a couple breaks up, the relationship between them becomes movie-like, but the genre can be different — it can go the way of a comedy or even a horror movie. The following stories are exactly like this and only one thing is clear: there is never a dull moment when communicating with your exes.

  • My ex proposed to me publicly, at a bar, in front of all of our friends. He liked the way it went so much that he proposed to me 2 more times at 2 different places. In our hometown. In front of everyone we know. I said yes. 3 times. So, we set a date and I planned the whole wedding. Bought the dress, set up the hall, and chose the catering. Flowers. Everything. The only jobs he had were to buy/rent tuxedos for himself and his groomsmen and to find someone to marry us on the date we had chosen. It was getting close to our date and he hadn’t done any of the things that he agreed to do. I finally confronted him about it, about a month before this whole event that I had planned, at which time he told me that he was not going to marry me and that he didn’t think that I was going to take his proposal(s) so seriously and plan a wedding. 3 times! I am happily married to someone else now. © aubrey_25_99 / Reddit
  • After breaking up, my ex stalked me and my new boyfriend. It was sick. He would come to my work and bring me lunch. HE NEVER DID THAT WHEN WE WERE TOGETHER! He called when I wasn’t at home and left me messages with love songs. It was so annoying! I had to go through all these messages just to get to the ones that other people left for me. It was only after I said some really bad things to him, that he realized what he had been doing the whole time. Then we became friends. © Unknown user / Quora
  • He walked miles in the snow to my house and tapped on my bedroom window for an hour until I acknowledged him. I turned him away. In the morning I heard rustling in my closet upon waking up. He snuck into my house somehow and was hiding in my closet. I threatened to call the cops so he left. Weeks later, he emailed me pictures of me sleeping from that night. I still have nightmares about finding him in a closet. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • Instead of buying a new air freshener, my mom just used the perfume her ex gave her. Now, our bathroom smells like Versace. © hxmebxy / Twitter
  • My ex-husband wanted to get me back and said, “I didn’t realize how much I was going to miss you. You understand me better. I call her by your name all the time. We were so good together.” This happened one month before the divorce was final and after he left me to move in with his pregnant girlfriend. I just started laughing at him. I couldn’t stop. He got mad and left (again). © Poison-DoNotLick / Reddit
  • A friend of mine found a gif of the “I’m typing” dots that you can send to someone in a text. It just goes on and on forever. He sends it to his ex when she gets blabby. So far, she hasn’t caught on. © sweetmarrow / Reddit
  • My phone rings: “Hey just wanted to let you know that I’m getting married this afternoon and I’m pregnant so now is your last chance...” 2 years later my phone rings “Hey, I’m pregnant again and getting married again... this is your real last chance...© KylerTopFlight / Reddit
  • My ex and I were still together when he got expelled from college for some reason. So, he returned to his hometown, called me from there, and told me about his friend Sakshi. He once told me she wanted to talk to me through Google Talk. So she could tell me how awesome my boyfriend was and how much she loved him before she lost him because of me. And then I found out that my Facebook profile was blocked because someone tried to access it. And finally, I found out that Sakshi was a fake account created by my ex. © Unknown user / Quora
  • My brother’s ex has been stealing our Netflix for the past 2 months now by disguising her account as “settings” and honestly I ain’t even mad. I’m just really disappointed in myself for actually believing that an account named “settings” would legitimately be Netflix settings. © imissavdol / Twitter
  • There is an old mansion in my city where the husband got really creative. While the wife was touring around Europe on an extended vacation, the courts awarded her half his property in their divorce. He had the front half of the house cut off, moved 8 miles, and added to his new home. © Jer_Cough / Reddit
  • My ex started messaging all the new guys he thought I would maybe go out with, asking them not to invite me out ’cause he felt he still had a chance with me. This happened not once or twice, this happened with around 10 guys. He didn’t even know them in person. I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THEM. © buenaonda1 / Reddit
  • My friend’s sister dated a man who was 13 years older than her. One day when she came home she found a pair of women’s panties in their bed. She knew they weren’t hers. Instead of confronting him, she washed them and put them on. When he came home, his face was white and he was speechless. She told him “Look honey; I finally found those old panties I lost years ago!” She then served him dinner and looked him straight in the eyes and told him “I hope you enjoy your dinner. I made the sauce special for you, make you sure finish all of it.” He didn’t eat it. For several weeks, she was the perfect girlfriend: she did argue, she kept the house clean, but she read a lot of books about criminals and watched similar shows. The guy became paranoid and thought that even his pillows were dangerous. In the end, he told her the truth and moved to a different town. © Leeza Fedosova / Quora
  • Today I’m going on vacation for a week with my ex-girlfriend because we couldn’t find anyone willing to buy it off us when we broke up... How’s your Sunday? © SeanYoung97 / Twitter
  • My ex left a dead rose in my mailbox after calling my house about 100 times. Called later and asked if I liked my “present” and told me that’s how he feels without me, dead and withered. Somehow, I was not moved to take him back. © Troll_Flogger / Reddit
  • She cut out my head from yearbooks and put them on corkboards on her headboard. I found out because one of her friends told me she did, and so I wanted to see for myself. She was working during the day, and I was close with her brother, who let me in when I said I needed to grab something from her BR. I walked in and, sure enough, my head on a bunch of muscular bodies that weren’t mine. I broke up with her the next day after seeing her shrine. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • My husband’s ex (just a girlfriend from high school) set up an appointment for a portrait session, to have pictures done of our 3 children for her house. No, we did not let that fruitcake take our children. They broke up their senior year of high school, and this is when we were in our 30s. Shocked at being contacted by her, never mind the appointment, we found out she also had her phone number listed (we used phone books then) as Mrs. Our Surname all these years, which was never her name. She was still stuck in her high school fantasy, which was frightening. © FenceGirl / Reddit
  • 800+ missed calls and 1.5 thousand messages after I broke it off after 2.5 months. © the8roundshock / Reddit
  • She took me to see a college play and then broke up with me because I was looking at the actress on stage. © miniature_light / Reddit

Dealing with relationships can be tough, and sometimes, it’s just natural for couples to go their separate ways. In this article, people have shared some unexpected and, in some cases, downright crazy reasons that led to their divorces.

