11 Outdated Manicure Designs You Probably Don’t Want to See Making a Comeback

In 2025, ultra-long nails are falling out of favor as beauty trends shift towards more practical and health-conscious styles. According to Brit + Co, nail artist Maria Jones notes that “ultra-long and stiletto-shaped nails” are being replaced by more functional shapes like almond or short square nails, which are stylish yet manageable.

This move reflects a broader trend towards simplicity and elegance in nail fashion. Additionally, Nailicy highlights that excessively long nails can hinder daily tasks and pose hygiene concerns, leading many to opt for shorter, more natural lengths.