I Refuse to Give Up My Dream Trip So My Niece Can Visit Her Dad

“he won’t help? Of course he won’t,” he said with a bitter laugh. “he was always that selfish. Vain people always show their true colors. I never liked him” I froze. His words cut deep. I didn’t say a thing.

I’ve always been kind, always helped when I could. I always been family guy, I’m not rich. I worked for this. I gave up trips, dinners, and weekends just to save. I earned it. And I won’t feel guilty for that.