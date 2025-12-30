I Won’t Forgive My Parents Who Made Me Feel Worthless

Hi, Bright Side,

My parents gave my brother $200K for a house. I got a $50 gift card on my birthday. I asked why. Dad said coldly, “He’s carrying on the family name. You’re just a daughter who married out.” I walked away forever.

A year later, Mom called, hysterical: “Your brother needs you.” I stood there holding the phone, feeling like I was suddenly valuable again—but only because someone else needed help. Growing up, I was the responsible one, the quiet one, the one who never asked for much. My brother was always supported, praised, and excused, while I was told to be grateful for whatever was left.

Walking away wasn’t easy, but staying hurt more. I built my own life, worked hard, and learned to feel proud of myself without their approval. Now I’m struggling with guilt, anger, and confusion all at once. Part of me wonders if forgiving them would bring peace, while another part feels like forgiveness would erase what they put me through.

I don’t want revenge or apologies that don’t mean anything. I want to know how to protect my self-worth without carrying this bitterness forever. I keep wondering if forgiveness is something I give myself so I can finally breathe again or something people are supposed to earn through real change.

I don’t want my past to keep deciding how I feel about myself or what I believe I deserve. More than anything, I want to move forward feeling whole, not bitter or broken.

Please help,

Megan