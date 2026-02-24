I Refused to Pay for My Friends’ Meat at My Own Vegan Birthday

Hi Bright Side!

For my 30th birthday, I booked a table at the city’s most exclusive rooftop restaurant. My invitation was crystal clear: “This is a vegan birthday dinner. I’m treating everyone to a full plant-based experience.” I was ready to spend $1,500 to prove luxury doesn’t require animal products.

The evening started well, but three of my friends—Mark, Sarah, and Chloe—ignored it completely. They mocked my lifestyle, called it “eating grass,” and ordered $90 ribeye steaks and meat appetizers, assuming I’d cover everything.

When the check arrived, I handed my card to the waiter and said calmly, “I’m paying for all the vegan courses and drinks. Please split the non-vegan meals between the three who ordered them.”

They called me a “bitter vegan” and said it was tacky to make guests pay at a birthday dinner. I paid my portion and left.

The next morning, my phone exploded.

Mark had posted the receipt online, framing me as a “controlling host who tricked guests into a political dinner.” My face, my name, and screenshots of the invite were all over social media.

I blocked them all. But now I’ve been invited to another birthday party—and two of them will be there. I’m not sure what to do next.

What do you think?

T.