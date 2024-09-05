Richard Gere’s Son, 24, Turns Heads at the Venice Film Festival — Everybody Noticed One Thing

Richard Gere, 75, attended the 2024 Venice Film Festival’s Wolfs red carpet premiere with his son Homer and his wife, Alejandra Silva. The trio exuded elegance, with Homer’s striking appearance capturing fans' attention.

The Pretty Woman star and his 24-year-old son confidently showcased their sharp style on the red carpet. Richard wore a sleek black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie, while Homer sported a nearly identical outfit, matching his father's refined look.

Gere’s wife, 41-year-old Alejandra, who wed the actor in 2018, looked stunning in a simple yet elegant flowing white gown, paired with matching white sandals.

Homer’s mother, Carey Lowell, is a former model and actress. The young man was named in honor of his grandfather, Richard’s dad, and was given the Tibetan middle name “Jigme.” The movie star and Lowell were married in 2002 but parted ways in 2013 after 11 years together.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Fans online were stunned with Homer's handsome good looks and his ease on the red carpet, where he was seen relaxed and giving big smiles in front of the cameras. One person pointed out, "His son is gorgeous."

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

A big number of people felt that Gere’s son doesn’t resemble his father at all, instead taking after his mother. As one fan exclaimed, "Wow, is that his son? They look nothing alike." Another added, "Homer’s a good-looking young man and looks very much like his mother. Richard Gere was gorgeous when younger and still looks neat and trim at 75."