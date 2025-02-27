Tom Cruise Steps Out, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About the Unusual Change in His Face

Tom Cruise made a bold entrance at the 2025 Super Bowl, starring in a dramatic pregame video. His intense speech compared the big game to a rare, high-stakes mission, perfectly tying into the excitement of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which had just released a new trailer.

“A mission that doesn’t come along very often,” he said, building up the anticipation. He hyped up the Kansas City Chiefs as they aimed for their third straight Super Bowl win, while calling the Philadelphia Eagles “Goliaths” known for their power and speed.