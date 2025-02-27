Tom Cruise Steps Out, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About the Unusual Change in His Face
Tom Cruise grabbed everyone’s attention at the 2025 Super Bowl during Fox’s pregame show. He gave an energetic speech to hype up the game, but fans were focused on something else—his face. Here’s what people had to say.
Tom Cruise made a bold entrance at the 2025 Super Bowl, starring in a dramatic pregame video. His intense speech compared the big game to a rare, high-stakes mission, perfectly tying into the excitement of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which had just released a new trailer.
“A mission that doesn’t come along very often,” he said, building up the anticipation. He hyped up the Kansas City Chiefs as they aimed for their third straight Super Bowl win, while calling the Philadelphia Eagles “Goliaths” known for their power and speed.
While his speech was big and full of energy, many viewers couldn’t help but focus on something else—his face. Social media lit up with comments, with some people saying he looked unusual or different. A few even joked that his face seemed too smooth or stretched.
But not everyone had something negative to say. Some fans appreciated his enthusiasm, with one even admitting that his speech got them excited about a game they didn’t even care about.
This isn’t the first time Cruise’s appearance has been a hot topic. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, he wowed the audience with a daring skydiving stunt at the closing ceremony. But even then, some people were more focused on his looks than the stunt itself.
In the end, no matter what people say, Tom Cruise is still a Hollywood icon. For decades, he’s kept audiences on the edge of their seats with thrilling stunts, unforgettable roles, and an energy that never fades.
Whether he’s scaling skyscrapers, skydiving, or firing up the Super Bowl crowd, he always gives 100%. Few stars show his level of dedication, and that’s exactly why he’s still one of the biggest names in the business.
The internet loves to pick things apart, but let’s be honest—Tom Cruise has pulled off more jaw-dropping stunts and iconic movie moments than most actors could ever dream of. While people focus on his looks, he’s busy making blockbuster hits, doing the impossible, and keeping us all entertained. Whether you love him or not, one thing is clear, he’s a true legend, and that’s not changing anytime soon.