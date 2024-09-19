My Husband Brutally Cheated on Me When I Was Freshly Postpartum, My Revenge Is Coming Now

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and when your spouse decides to cheat on you, for some of us it's the only option. Some people don’t often know how to get back at a cheating partner without getting hurt in the very process. Our today's protagonist is Anna, 36, who was betrayed in the most significant moment of every couple's life. Her husband cheated on her while she was giving birth. In her letter to our editorial, Anna told us how she survived through these hard times, found peace and taught her spouse an important life lesson.

Anna and Daniel were happily expecting their first child.

Anna, 36, wrote a letter to our editorial and shared her mind-boggling story with us. The woman wanted to know what our readers think of her life choice. Anna, a wife and a mother, was brutally betrayed by her beloved husband of 10 years, and, having a choice between forgiveness and revenge, the woman chose the second option. Anna opened her letter, saying, "Hi, Bright Side! My life story may seem too intricate for many people, and I even expect that some will judge me for what I've done to my husband, whom I used to love with all my heart. My life was turned upside down in just one day, and 6 years after it, I have been living with a person who betrayed me. I did it consciously, I did it for revenge, which I now don't regret." Anna goes on with her story, saying, "I met my husband Daniel when I was 19 and he was 21. I instantly fell in love with him, he was the man of my dreams and I had been dreaming of marrying him since day 1 when we met. Daniel was sweet, he was handsome, he was the most amazing man on the planet. I'll never forget the day when he proposed to me, on my 20th birthday, after only a couple of months dating. I said "yes" without any hesitation, and that was the happiest moment of my life.

Our marriage has been through so many ups and downs since then, but we always remained a loving and caring couple. We couldn't conceive for a long time, but finally, after years of trying, my pregnancy test turned positive, and we were both on cloud nine."

Daniel betrayed Anna right on the happiest day of her life.

Anna wrote, "My pregnancy was a high-risk, I was feeling bad throughout all 9 months of carrying the little human under my heart. But the feeling of joy, love and happy anticipation compensated all my sufferings and stress during the pregnancy.

Daniel was all attention during my pregnancy. He prepared delicious meals for me, he sang to me when I couldn't sleep, he held me in his arms when I was feeling sick. He did what every loving spouse would do, and even more. I was so happy to have him by my side!" "I was rushed to the hospital on the 38th week of pregnancy, and this was a huge stress. Daniel was there with me, but when I was taken to the delivery room, he left, saying that he changed his mind to be present during the birth of his daughter. The delivery was hard, I spent 8 hours in labor, and all this time I didn't see my husband and didn't feel his presence, which was hard for me. But I concentrated on my sacred mission, and finally, the love of my life, my mini-me, my sweetest daughter Elsa greeted me with her first cry." "When I regained my consciousness after the baby delivery, I instantly asked the nurses where my husband was. And they said that he left the hospital and probably went home right after I was taken to the delivery room. I felt betrayed at that very same moment, but I still hoped that Daniel had some sound reasons for his absolutely appalling behavior."

Daniel cheated on Anna and soon she found out about it.

Anna wrote, "I tried to call Daniel several times, but he didn't pick up. Hours later, he showed up in the hospital, as if nothing had happened, and held our daughter for the first time. I asked him why he had left the hospital in the most crucial moment, and he just said that he felt stressed and nauseous and didn't want me to get stressed, too, because of his state, so he said he went home, took some pills and fell asleep.

When I came home from the hospital with our newborn, things were already tough between me and Daniel. He was very cold and unemotional, the only way he showed at least some emotions was when he was playing with the baby, and he was like an absolute stranger towards me." "A couple of days later, I received a message from some fake, unfamiliar account on Facebook. There was a video from an outdoor camera, which showed Daniel and some woman entering our house. The date and time of the video was right when I was giving birth.

The video also showed them both going out to the balcony, they both were almost undressed. I recognized who the woman was, I knew her. I found out that my husband had an affair with a coworker. He was with her, in our house, right on that night when I was giving birth to our baby."

Anna has been plotting her revenge for 6 years.

Anna wrote, "My heart was aching after I found out about Daniel's brutal betrayal. But despite this almost physical pain and depression, I didn't tell him that I knew everything. I kept living with him and raising our daughter together with him, as if nothing had happened.

6 years I've been plotting a revenge, and now I've brought it to life. Daniel's dad was a very wealthy person, and he died right before we became new parents. He put it in his will that our baby will inherit all his money, but the will also stated that it would officially take force after the baby turns 6. So now, after 6 years passed, my daughter has officially become the heiress of a whole granddad's fortune, and I used this to make Daniel feel even more pain than I did 6 years ago." "I told him that his daughter wasn't his. I lied that I was with another man and I cheated on Daniel and then got pregnant. My husband was totally broken when he realized that I betrayed him (which is a fabricated lie), and that the kid, who's not even his, inherited all of his dad's fortune.

Now, I'm living in another town with my daughter. I went no contact with Daniel for about 4 months now. I did it for a reason, because I want him to live with this pain, the pain of betrayal, like I did 6 years ago. Of course, I will tell him the truth one day. But now, I want him to suffer like I did, and to learn a hard lesson from life. I feel bad about my decision, but on the other hand, I don't regret it, because he'll soon know the truth. Am I a bad person?"