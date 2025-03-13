My Stepmother Threw Away My Late Mom's Belongings — So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands

She continued:

“The next day, as she noticed the trash was empty, she went crazy and snapped, ‘Your mom’s dead. I don’t want her memories in my house!’ Then she forced me to throw them away again. As I refused, she said she wasn’t allowing that kind of disrespect in her house and then, she had the audacity to get the police involved and accused me of stealing.

Luckily, the police brushed her off, because I live in the house and I took the stuff from the trash. She said I’m a thief and the most disrespectful kind there is, and that by doing this, I’m hurting my relationship with her.

I said I didn’t care about having a relationship with her to begin with, and told her to stop acting like she has any real authority over me. My dad stopped her from taking everything I own as leverage, but he’s still applying pressure. I came here to hear from outside parties whether they think I’m wrong for what I’m doing.”