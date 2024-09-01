12 Wild Plot Twists That Drove People Insane

Sometimes, life throws us curveballs so unexpected that they leave us momentarily stunned, making us question everything we thought we knew. While these plot twists can be shocking or unsettling at first, with time, they often become curious memories—stories we can share with others and even laugh about later on.

  • I heard there was this couple who couldn't conceive kids, but their neighbor had like three. They couldn't afford artificial insemination. So the guy approaches his neighbor and asks him to impregnate his wife because they really wanted a kid. The neighbor obliges. For months, no pregnancy.
    Later, the neighbor’s wife flipped out and revealed to the guy that she had been cheating on him to get pregnant. So afterward, the guy who wanted his wife to get pregnant ended up suing the neighbor for breach of contract. I'm not sure what happened after that. © ttouch_me_sama / Reddit
  • My mom's second husband, whom she swore had died in a car accident, was actually still alive and living in Africa. I talked to his brother on the phone after randomly finding his name on a list of numbers while I was working as a telemarketer. © su***de-sauce / Reddit
  • Friend 1 told me that as a teenager, her boyfriend died in a car accident. As adults, friend 2 told me that Friend 1’s boyfriend was a MySpace catfish, and she made up the part about him dying because she was embarrassed she got catfished. © alextomato / Reddit
  • My mum left my dad and then announced she was dating a female teacher of mine who was also my ex-best friend's mum. Then my dad died. Things took a pretty crap turn. © floydgirl23 / Reddit
  • I was always close to my aunt and her children (my cousins). My mum died when I was 8, and I later found out my aunt was my biological mother and that I was adopted because my adoptive mother couldn't have children. I have deep depression and anxiety issues because of this experience (and heritage). © ajag008 / Reddit
  • Just found out that my husband of 11 years has a girlfriend, which is shocking enough. But the plot thickens. His new girlfriend is 13 years younger and his best friend's stepdaughter.
    The biggest plot twist? Everyone (except me) is totally fine with it. I don't understand the world. © riverwild0703 / Reddit
  • One of my best friends growing up was girl crazy; he was obsessed with them and always seemed to have a lot of girls on the go. He also seemed to do anything possible to get the girl he wanted. When he was 13 or 14, a girl continually rejected him, so he ended up telling her he was gay.
    That wasn’t a ploy to get closer to her—he was gay, and within a year, he was dressing in drag as a waitress while at a boarding school. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My sister will probably move out before me. I always joke with my parents that I’d be out before her because, well, she’s 30 and lives in their basement. Plus, she has no concept of money and spends more than she makes.
    She got a decent amount of money from a settlement and is about to sign a lease on a place. I’m looking for a place with my boyfriend, but she’s supposed to move in 10 days. © T***ma_Mama_** / Reddit
  • When I was 32, my parents told me that my dad wasn’t my biological father and that my mother had used artificial insemination. They also revealed that my aunt had done the same for both of her kids. I didn’t think much of it until a month ago, when my cousin did a DNA test and found out who her donor was.
    I took the same test and discovered she’s actually my biological sister, and her brother came from a different donor. I now have over 100 half-siblings. It’s been about 2.5 years since I first learned about the artificial insemination. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I found out that the granddad I thought had died was actually the brother of my real granddad. My nanna married one man, got divorced, and then married his brother. It really messed with my brain for a while! © CalShy / Reddit
  • There was a girl I really liked in secondary school. One day, I was at a family meeting with my parents, meeting relatives we hadn’t seen before who lived in the same city. To my surprise, this girl was also there, and it turns out she's my cousin. Actually, nothing really changed, since she didn’t like me anyway. © kapits / Reddit
  • I walked into a new job on my first day and introduced myself to the manager. He said, "No time to waste" and assigned me a few weird tasks, so I started on them. I had been working for an hour when my phone rang—it was from the job I had just started.
    I answered, and the person on the phone said, "You are aware today is your first day?"
    I said, "Yes! I'm actually here. David gave me some stuff to do."
    He said, "Who's David?"
    Apparently, a complete stranger had started telling me what to do, and I didn't think twice about it. We had a pretty good laugh about it. © Unknown author / Reddit

While we might have kind hearts and see the world through rose-colored glasses, sometimes life teaches us lessons that change our entire perspective. But luckily, these curveballs can also make us wiser and tougher. Here are true stories about people who will never look at the world with the same innocent eyes again.

