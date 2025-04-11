My Husband’s Colleague Insinuated That Our Baby Wasn’t His, I Gave Him a Lesson to Remember

[edited] A few months ago, after many years of trying to conceive, me (33F) and my husband (32M) had a gorgeous, healthy baby boy. We were over the moon, and family, friends, and coworkers were also excited for us. Right after I delivered, my husband emailed a birth announcement with a photo of our son to everyone in his office.

Fast-forward a couple of weeks, and my husband came home fuming after his first day back at work. One of his coworkers informed him that another guy in the office, a new young employee my husband barely knew, had been telling everyone willing to listen that my husband couldn’t be our son’s father because “That baby looks nothing like him.”

This guy proceeded to tell everyone what a fool my husband was and that his excitement over finally becoming a dad was blinding him to the reality that he had been cheated on, and his wife impregnated by another man.