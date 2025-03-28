My MIL Always Shows Up Unannounced—So I Taught Her a Lesson
Some people respond to unexpected houseguests with grace. Others respond with a strategically timed “work trip.” One of our readers shared the story of how she dealt with her mother-in-law showing up unannounced.
Her mother-in-law constantly showed up unannounced.
Thank you very much for sharing your story with us. We know that situations like these can be frustrating, so here are some tips to help you cope if it happens to you.
Set boundaries early & firmly.
If MIL has a habit of surprise visits, the best way to stop them is to never allow it in the first place. Have an open and honest conversation with your spouse about expectations. A simple rule like, “We need at least a week’s notice before overnight guests,” sets a clear standard.
If she still ignores it, stand your ground. Just because someone shows up at your door doesn’t mean you have to let them in.
Have an escape plan.
If saying no outright feels like a battle you’re not ready to fight, having a backup plan can be a lifesaver. Whether it’s a sudden “work trip,” pre-planned “appointments,” or even just a conveniently scheduled day out, having an excuse to leave the house keeps you from being trapped in an unwanted visit. The key here is commitment—MIL can’t argue with a non-refundable hotel reservation.
Make it your husband’s problem.
If he doesn’t set boundaries, let him handle the visit entirely. That means he’s responsible for entertaining her, cooking, cleaning, and making sure she’s comfortable. No extra effort from you.
If he realizes how much work it is to host an uninvited guest, he might be more motivated to set boundaries next time. Worst case? At least you’re not the one dealing with it.
Book a staycation & reclaim your peace.
If your home is being taken over, why not claim some peace elsewhere? A weekend at a hotel, Airbnb, or even staying with a friend can give you much-needed space. Think of it as self-care—your home should be a sanctuary, and if someone disrupts that, you have every right to remove yourself from the situation. Bonus: your husband gets a reality check on what it’s like when MIL overstays her welcome.
Dealing with an overbearing MIL can be frustrating, but handling the situation calmly and strategically can make a big difference.